The European Ryder Cup Team did not leave the captaincy vacant for long with Ryder Cup Europe confirming on Monday that Luke Donald will be the man to lead the charge at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in 2023. The Englishman was originally a strong candidate for the job back in March and was a logical replacement after Henrik Stenson vacated the captaincy upon his decision to join LIV Golf.

"If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through," Donald told Golfweek at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "Let me put it that way. I wouldn't be doing a Henrik."

He will be joined in the leadership room by 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn -- who was also rumored as a replacement -- and Italy's Edoardo Molinari, both of whom were selected as vice captains by Stenson and will likely be retained by Donald.

The former world No. 1 has served as a vice captain himself in the last two iterations of the Ryder Cup. Before hanging up the sticks in lieu of an earpiece, Donald was an integral part of European Ryder Cup Team. He appeared in the team event on four different occasions from 2004-12, during which the European side garnered a 4-0 record.

Unfortunately for Donald, many of his former Ryder Cup teammates may no longer be eligible to participate in the event. Along with Stenson, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Paul Casey have all made the jump to LIV Golf. As such, they will likely be absent from the Ryder Cup if nothing changes between now and September 2023.

Faced with a shortened timeline to prepare against a stacked United States squad, Donald's task to reclaim the Ryder Cup becomes all the more difficult. With his contemporaries on the sidelines, the 44-year-old will have the opportunity to reload the Europeans with young talent and set them up for future success.

"So excited and truly honoured to be named European Ryder Cup Captain," Donald wrote. "I'm really looking forward to the next 14 months & getting my team ready for Rome."