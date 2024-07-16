The final major of what has already been a thrilling 2024 golf season has arrived with The Open Championship entering its 152nd playing this week at Royal Troon. The oldest golf tournament in the world returns to Troon for the first time in eight years with the Claret Jug set to be awarded on site Sunday for the 10th time.

Brian Harman enters as the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, but he's far down the oddsboard. Instead, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy for the third straight year. The Northern Irishman is playing some of the best golf of his career lately, and while he did not win the Scottish Open last week as he did a year ago entering The Open, he is coming off a heart-wrenching defeat at the U.S. Open that may give him the motivation he needs to break a decade-long major drought.

The competition will be stiff for McIlroy, though. Scottie Scheffler seeks to put a capper on another extraordinary season; the Masters champion enters as the favorite having already won six times (and $28 million) on the PGA Tour this season. PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are right near the top as well with DeChambeau boasting the best aggregate score to par at major championships this season.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2024.

All times Eastern

2024 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 18

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, July 19

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 20

Round 3 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)