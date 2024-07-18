The 2024 Open Championship has arrived, and with it, four days of pristine golf are underway one of the world's best courses. Royal Troon's hosting duties begin Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's final major. The grounds are filled to capacity as some of the top golfers in the game battle it out to claim the Claret Jug at the 152nd playing of the sport's oldest tournament.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit atop the oddsboard entering the first 18 holes of play. Scheffler, already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, has brought in a record $28 million. Should he complete the Masters-Open double, he will sit only alongside Tiger Woods when conversations arise about best single seasons of play this century. McIlroy, of course, is still recovering from his disastrous conclusion to the U.S. Open. He generally plays well at The Open but also had a heart-breaking loss at St. Andrews a couple years ago. The Ulsterman continues to seek his first major championship in a decade.

Will the rest of the star-studded field look up at this duo, or will another big name make a move? Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the other major winners this season with the latter standing above all his peers across the first three majors. Then there is Collin Morikawa, who is playing the best golf of his career, along with wunderkind Ludvig Åberg, who has put together an incredible rookie year but still does not have a victory to show for it. Breaking through at The Open would be quite a feather in his cap.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Royal Troon will surely earn the Claret Jug and record $3.1 million winner's share coming from the all-time high $17 million purse.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBSSports.com is offering live coverage of the 2024 Open Championship from start to finish Thursday. Be sure to check out our complete Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 18

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 1:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)