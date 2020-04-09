Masters Rewind: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson join Jim Nantz as CBS airs classic final rounds this weekend

In lieu of the 2020 Masters taking place this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, CBS Sports will broadcast the final rounds of the 2004 and 2019 Masters on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, as well as highlights from the 1975 Masters. As such, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will be featured prominently on CBS over the weekend.

But it's even better than that. Mickelson and Woods will join CBS lead broadcaster Jim Nantz this weekend to relive their final rounds. Both Lefty and Tiger will be interviewed by Nantz as they watch key shots and impactful moments from the aforementioned final rounds. The final rounds of the 2004 Masters on Saturday and 2019 Masters on Sunday will air on CBS and stream live on both CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

"[They're able to translate what they're thinking on a relatable level] even more than I even appreciated," Nantz said of his conversations with Mickelson and Woods. "I'm around them all the time. I'm at dinner with Nick Faldo or members of our CBS broadcast crew through all the years, and you hear things and think, 'Man!' The insight, the minute little details they factor in, it's amazing. You're going to hear that with both of them. The high level of detail that goes into every situation, including how they practice for certain shots for the Masters alone."

First up this weekend is a one-hour special on the 1975 Masters (1:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11) where Jack Nicklaus shot a 68 to beat Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller by a single stroke. He made an iconic birdie on No. 16 to get to 12 under and seal the eventual win.

From 2:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, CBS will air the final round of 2004 Masters, Mickelson's first victory at Augusta. He shot 31 on the back nine and birdied five of the last seven holes to nip Ernie Els by a single stroke. What ensued was the infamous leap of joy that now doubles as his logo.

"[Phil] goes through in tremendous detail all the things that were circling in his head -- 16 years later, it's like it happened yesterday. Knowing Phil, that didn't surprise me. I know how fast his brain is and operates," Nantz said. "... I'm dropping into, 16 years later, a play-by-play role; Phil is now serving as the analyst having not rehearsed it. Having not had an occasion to get into a sense of timing and rhythm, we're not looking at each other side by side ... and Phil just did a magnificent job reliving the broadcast as if he was one of the announcers. He has the starring role as the player, but he's suddenly commentating as if he's announcing the full field, wherever the broadcast would take us."

Then on Sunday, April 12 from 12:30-6 p.m., we get the thrilling final round of the 2019 Masters as Woods drove to victory over Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele to win his 15th major championship. Woods made birdies at Nos. 13, 15 and 16 to get to 14 under with two holes to go. He bogeyed the last to win by a stroke. However, his best hole may have been a par at the par-3 12th where four of the final six players on the course hit it in the water off the tee.

"Tiger did tell me he's watched the broadcast many, many times. It was like he knew the entire traffic flow of the broadcast. I had to circle back and talk about the scene behind the 72nd green and what that was like for him," Nantz recalled. "There's a tremendous amount of emotion, much more emotion for him expressing it now than there was last year at Butler Cabin.

"Last year, it was all so new, and there was a little bit of still shock what has just happened. You're still processing it. Even Tiger says, 'I'm emotional just even looking at it now and talking about it.' You can hear him. You can hear a little catch in his voice. It's not tears, it's not bawling, but for Tiger, he doesn't usually take us there, but he was really struck."

In total, the legendary Masters moments being shown over the weekend will feature three of the eight golfers who have three or more green jackets.

"It's special to me," Woods said after the 2019 win. "It's special to my friends and family, and I think that everyone out here who was here got a chance to witness something that was amazing and just the competitive environment. Everyone was playing well at the same time, and it could have gone so many different ways. Just happened to hang in there and persevere."

Not having the 2020 Masters in April because of the coronavirus pandemic is a huge bummer, but getting to watch these three final rounds is not. It will be a nice reprieve for what has been a difficult few weeks in the sports world and for the country (and world) as a whole. The Masters is scheduled to be played this November at Augusta.