Recent baseball outcomes would figure to give to give veteran left-hander David Price pause. Price came to the Dodgers from Boston as a significant part of the February blockbuster trade that also landed superstar outfielder Mookie Betts in L.A. Price's Dodgers are, as you know, representing the NL in the 2020 World Series against the Rays.

That brings us back to Price's earlier decision to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. That's an immensely personal decision that may be informed by considerations not disclosed to the public, which means none of it is suitable for judgment. It's fair, though, to wonder whether Price may be questioning his decision now that the Dodgers are favorites to win it all. To hear Price tell it -- and he would know -- he's not suffering from any regrets:

"I'm definitely missing it, but I'm at peace with my decision," Price said, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "What I missed the most is the competition, being in the clubhouse, being in the dugout, picking someone up after a rough game or week, having them come over to my room, and forgetting baseball."

Without question, Price, who was still a quite effective pitcher when last we saw him, could've helped the Dodgers this season and perhaps made it even more likely that they walk away with the trophy for the first time since 1988. By the sounds of it, though, he feels he made the right call in opting out of the 2020 season.

Likely of some consolation is that Price already has a ring as a member of the 2018 Red Sox, and they likely don't win that ring without his substantial contributions in the World Series against, yes, the Dodgers. Price is also signed through 2022, and given the talent in place in L.A. he may yet see action for them when the stakes are the highest they can be.