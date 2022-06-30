The Cleveland Guardians host the finale of a grueling midweek series on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland welcomes the Minnesota Twins to Progressive Field for the fifth game in four days between the two clubs. Minnesota is 43-35 this season and aiming for a series victory. Cleveland looks to continue its momentum after a walk-off victory on Wednesday evening.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Twins vs. Guardians odds.

Twins vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -155, Twins +135

Twins vs. Guardians over-under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+130)



MINN: The Twins are 22-15 in day games

CLE: The Guardians are 20-19 in day games



Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota's offense is powerful. The Twins are above the American League average in home runs, doubles, batting average and slugging percentage. Minnesota also sports a walk rate of approximately nine percent, boosting overall effectiveness, and the Twins are near the top of the league in runs, hits and on-base percentage. Minnesota's lineup is deep and effective, headlined by a star-level talent in Byron Buxton, and the Twins also have an effective starting pitcher lined up for Thursday.

Two-time All-Star Chris Archer will start for Minnesota, and the 33-year-old right-hander has a 3.14 ERA this season. Archer has a 2.76 ERA away from Minnesota, and he has allowed more than three runs in only one start during the 2022 season. Lately, Archer has been even better, posting a 1.57 ERA during the month of June, and the Twins can be confident in his overall baseline.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has offensive strengths, but the Guardians' key advantage on Thursday is in run prevention. The Guardians will send 27-year-old right-hander Shane Bieber to the mound to begin the game, and he is a two-time All-Star. Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young winner, has a 3.07 ERA in 14 starts this season. He also has a 2.41 ERA in the last eight starts and a 3.26 ERA across his MLB career. Bieber has 88 strikeouts in 85 innings this season, with opponents posting a .664 OPS against him.

Left-handers are particularly scuffling against Bieber with a .570 OPS in 2022, and Bieber's underlying metrics are strong, headlined by career marks of 11.0 strikeouts and 2.1 walks per nine innings. When Bieber leaves the mound, the Guardians also have an above-average bullpen group, with Cleveland striking out more than a batter per inning and posting an ERA well below 4.00.

