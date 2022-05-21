An AL showdown involves the Chicago White Sox (19-19) going on the road to play the New York Yankees (28-10) on Saturday afternoon. Friday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather. New York has been playing amazing baseball lately, going 8-2 in its last 10 games. Chicago snapped a two-game skid with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) gets the start for Chicago. Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +190 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any White Sox vs. Yankees picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a profitable start to the 2022 season. It's on a 33-25 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning over $300 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for White Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. White Sox money line: Yankees -220, White Sox +190

Yankees vs. White Sox run line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Yankees vs. White Sox over-under: 9 runs

CHW: White Sox are 6-1 in their last seven Saturday games

NYY: Yankees are 22-7 in their last 29 during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a physical monster on the field with tremendous home run power and run-producing abilities. Judge is a quality athlete with a good throwing arm from the outfield. The three-time All-Star leads the team in batting average (.307), home runs (14), and hits (42) with 30 RBIs. On May 17, he went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers and three RBIs.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is a stellar all-around player with excellent patience at the dish. Donaldson can hit for both power and contact while being a reliable defender in the corner. The three-time All-Star has a batting average of .252 with five homers and 14 RBIs. On May 16, he was 3-for-4 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the White Sox

Shortstop Tim Anderson is a fantastic athlete and talent for the White Sox. Anderson has quick hands and bat speed, allowing him to turn on a pitch in a blink of an eye. He's a sound defender with a solid throwing arm. The three-time All-Star also has some nice pop in his swing. Anderson leads the team in batting average (.346), on-base percentage (.386), and hits (47) along with 15 RBIs. On May 18, he was 3-for-5 with three singles and one run was driven in.

Center fielder Luis Robert is an important part of the lineup. Robert is a quick and versatile defender with great recovery speed in the outfield. The 24-year-old has a smooth-looking swing with home run power. Robert ranks first on the squad in homers (6) and RBIs (17) with a batting average of .301. In his last outing, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs were driven in.

How to make White Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



Who will win Yankees vs. White Sox? And which team has all the value on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.