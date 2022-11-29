Without question, the NFL Draft has become one of the biggest events on the sports calendar. Regardless of where we are in the season (or offseason), fans are constantly craving information regarding their favorite team and the NFL Draft.

That's why CBS Sports' new "With the First Pick" podcast is the ideal show for any NFL fan. In each episode, CBS Sports senior draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman will give you an update on where teams and prospects currently stand as far as the draft is concerned.

To start, the plan is to have weekly episodes. But as the draft gets closer, there will be several shows a week with CBS Sports NFL Draft analysts Josh Edwards, Chris Trapasso and Emory Hunt, as well as other folks in the CBS Sports family.

In the debut episode, Wilson and Spielman discuss the battle for who will be the first-overall pick in the draft. They also break down the battle between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud to be the first quarterback selected. Given what just transpired in the Buckeyes' upset loss to Michigan, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

The guys will also discuss what teams like the Texans, Bears, Lions, Seahawks and Steelers would do if they land the first pick. Would the Steelers take either Young or Stroud, even with rookie Kenny Pickett currently under center? Find out what Wilson and Spielman think.

Wilson and Spielman also dive into conference championship weekend and the prospects you should be watching as far as the draft is concerned. Speaking of prospects, Spielman shares his memories of selecting then-prospect and now Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft.

Listen to the first episode below (or wherever you get your podcasts)!