It hasn't taken Josh Jacobs very long to jump on the Jordan Love bandwagon. On the eve of his first training camp with Love, the new Green Bay Packers running back spoke of Love the same way Reggie White likely spoke of Brett Favre following his breakout 1992 season.

"To me, just from what I've seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league," Jacobs said, via NFL Media. "I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he's going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 64.2 YDs 4159 TD 32 INT 11 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Love is looking to build off what was a highly successful first season as the Packers quarterback. After a 3-6 start, Love led the Packers to a 6-3 finish and a wild-card playoff berth. Love then put the rest of the league on notice in Green Bay's playoff matchup in Dallas. He tamed the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring defense to the tune of 272 yards and three touchdowns while nearly tallying a perfect passer rating.

Jacobs, a two-time Pro Bowler and a former league rushing champion, is hoping to help Love take the next step in 2024. Along with his work between the tackles as a runner, Jacobs said he wants to show he can be an adequate pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Love isn't the only thing Jacobs is high on. The six-year veteran feels that the Packers offense is capable of doing some special things in 2024. Along with Love and Jacobs, the Packers offense includes wideouts Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed; tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft; offensive tackle and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan; and running back and 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd.

"I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense," Jacobs said. "Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they're allowing me to do, I just think it's going to be a special year."