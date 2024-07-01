The Dallas Cowboys will kick off 2024 training camp on July 25. Just don't count on star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showing up. Eligible for a long-term contract extension, the Pro Bowl pass catcher is expected to skip the start of camp without a new deal in place, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Lamb, 25, has "been engaged" with the team this offseason, coach Mike McCarthy revealed recently. Still, the former first-round draft pick skipped all of Dallas' mandatory minicamp, absorbing more than $100,000 in fines after also forgoing the Cowboys' voluntary spring workouts. The three-time Pro Bowler is seeking a pay raise after a slew of fellow wideouts cashed in with lucrative long-term contracts this offseason.

Lamb is due close to $18 million in 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but he's scheduled to hit free agency following the season. He could conceivably command at least $30 million per year on a new deal, with three other pass catchers -- the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson ($35 million), Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) -- eclipsing that mark.

A two-time All-Pro honoree, Lamb logged a career-high 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, serving as a centerpiece of the Cowboys' offense.