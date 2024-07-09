Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters the upcoming 2024 season on the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract while carrying a cap hit of $55.5 million, the second-highest in the entire NFL in 2024 behind only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's $63.8 million cap charge.

There was plenty of urgency for Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones to get a long-term extension done with Prescott, the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes, prior to the start free agency because spreading out his cap hits could have allowed for Dallas to be active this offseason. Now that the opportunity to do so has passed, the impetus now for Jones to get a deal done with Prescott is simply to avoid another market jump like the one that occurred when the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension on June 13. That could happen with both Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also seeking new deals entering the last year of their existing ones in 2024.

According to what Prescott himself said Tuesday, the negotiations are still ongoing. While this update sounds obvious, both Prescott and Jones revealed that "real talks" had yet to begin at the end of April just before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"There's been conversations back and forth, but for the most part for me as y'all know, I let my agent (Todd France) do that, especially as we get right here into training camp," Prescott said Tuesday, via The Athletic, at his camp in Southlake, Texas. "Day 1 of training camp, my mind flips to obviously helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I'm my best and everyone around me is their best. The money and all that will take care of itself as it always has."

In order to keep up with how his contract talks, or at times lack thereof, have progressed throughout the offseason, here is a timeline of what Prescott and Jones have said about this topic over the last few months.

March 1 -- "I'm definitely confident," Prescott said

-- "I'm definitely confident," Prescott April 23 -- "Who in the world would think that we're not working on it?" Jerry Jones said



April 23 -- "I, first of all, respect how Dak handles his business, period, as much as any player or any person that I've been associated with. I think that we should realize that talks, quote "talks" ... is not a barometer, of whether you're close to a deal, at all," Jerry Jones said



April 23 -- "We want Dak Prescott. That's that," Jerry Jones added



May 22 -- "Business is business. I'll leave it where it gets handled," Prescott said



-- "We want Dak Prescott. That's that," Jerry Jones May 22 -- "Business is business. I'll leave it where it gets handled," Prescott said

June 5 -- "I don't mind it. I've been in this position before," Prescott said



-- "I don't play for money," Prescott added. "Never have cared for it to be honest with you. Yeah. Would give it up just to play this game. So I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play. A person of my play, leader of my play. For me, it's about as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself." June 5 -- "I don't mind it. I've been in this position before," Prescott said



Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the NFL in catches with 135 at the age of 24 in 2023. Entering the final season of his rookie deal on his fully-guaranteed, fifth-year option worth just under $18 million, he has decided to hold out for a long-term extension. Unlike Prescott, he is searching for his first non-rookie contract of his NFL career.

Lamb has already incurred over $100,000 in fines for skipping out on the team's offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, but Prescott remains adamant his top target will be ready for the 2024.

"CeeDee is going to be ready," Prescott said Tuesday, via The Athletic, at his camp in Southlake, Texas.

This has been Prescott's messaging throughout the offseason when talking about Lamb.

"For me and everybody else, as I said, in a sense it's OK that he's not here," Prescott said on May 22 at Cowboys OTAs. "That's a big-time player, and he's training and we know that he's doing (that), he's fine. I've thrown with him a couple of times. ... He's ready to go. He looks like CeeDee Lamb."

Ultimately, this feels like a deal that will get done. Perhaps it comes at the start of training camp like Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs' five-year, $97 million contract a year ago since Dallas cannot afford for Lamb's absence to extend into the regular season. Jones knows this, as he spoke highly of Lamb's importance at his pre-draft press conference at the end of April.

"I think CeeDee's one of the best players in the NFL," Jerry Jones said on April 23. "I think he's very instrumental because of his position to quarterback success, personally. I think if you look at complementary football, he does it all there for you. He's multifaceted in where we can line him up, the type things we can use him for. He's dedicated in his practice and he's sound physically. That puts him really right there at the top as far as a player. I'm trying to answer your question. I guess the answer is without saying anymore, I think he's one of the top players in the NFL."