Time has apparently healed any sour feelings between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. This week, as Wilson prepares for his first training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that drafted him gifted him with a retro Seahawks jersey bearing his name and number that he wore during his 10-year run with the franchise.

Wilson shared the gift and his appreciation for it on social media.

"Seahawks, super, super grateful for you guys sending me this," Wilson said while displaying the jersey. "Obviously, a lot of amazing memories there, and so you guys sending me this means the world to me. Forever grateful."

Like most relationships, the one between Wilson and the Seahawks didn't end on the best of terms. Wilson was ultimately traded by the franchise after he publicly voiced some of his frustrations with the team after the 2021 season. Wilson was traded to Denver, where he endured two up-and-down seasons before he was released.

The end of Wilson's time in Seattle, though, hasn't overshadowed the things he and the Seahawks accomplished together. During his decade as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, Wilson went to nine Pro Bowls and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020. Seattle made the playoffs eight times, won four NFC West division titles, two NFC titles and the franchise's first Super Bowl title at the end of the 2013 season.

With the Steelers, Wilson will try to recapture the success that he had in Seattle. The Seahawks, in turn, are beginning a new era after replacing Pete Carroll with new head coach Mike Macdonald.