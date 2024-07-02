Veteran free agent Tashaun Gipson is suspended for the first six games of the 2024 NFL regular season for violating the league's performance enhancing substances policy, according to ESPN. The safety played for the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons.

The 33-year-old made an impact on the Niners both on and off the field. He started in 16 games, with 60 tackles, a sack and an interception in 2023. He had 14 total tackles in the playoffs, including five in the team's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In his career, he has played in 173 games, recording 684 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Gipson joined the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and played there for four seasons, earning his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2014. From there, he suited up for the Jacksonville jaguars from 2016-18, spent one year with the Houston Texans and was with the Chicago Bears from 2020-21.

After two years with the Niners, he is once again looking for his next squad. But whomever he does join next will be adding a player who they cannot use for the first six games of the season.