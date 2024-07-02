Aaron Rodgers made waves in June when he skipped the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp with what head coach Robert Saleh explicitly deemed an "unexcused absence." Now we finally know why the star quarterback was a no-show: Rodgers was traveling on a pre-planned trip to Egypt, according to SNY.

The 40-year-old former NFL MVP, who's entering his second season with the Jets, originally booked his trip while in the midst of recovery from his 2023 Achilles tear, per Connor Hughes, giving himself "something to look forward to during one of the lowest points of his career." Rodgers, who's made overseas treks before, has apparently "long admired Egyptian culture."

The former Green Bay Packers signal-caller believed the Jets' offseason programming would be complete by the time he flew to Egypt, per Hughes, and the team was notified of the scheduling overlap when it later finalized its minicamp dates (June 11-12). Saleh abruptly informed reporters of Rodgers' absence at the start of that camp, revealing only that the quarterback was attending a personal event of importance.

Team owner Woody Johnson later downplayed Rodgers' absence, highlighting the fact the 2023 trade acquisition was in practically full attendance at New York's voluntary spring workouts prior to minicamp.

Multiple Jets players have since indicated to SNY they had "zero issue with Rodgers missing minicamp," also pointing to the Pro Bowler's participation at organized team activities. The Jets, meanwhile, are believed to have announced Rodgers' absence the way they did because they "did not want to set a precedent for players missing mandatory workouts for pre-planned trips."

At any rate, Rodgers is fully expected to be back for the start of 2024 training camp; rookies are due to report July 18, with veterans to follow July 23.