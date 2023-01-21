After completing the third-largest comeback in postseason history last week, Jacksonville will face its toughest foe yet when it takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional matchup on Saturday. The Jaguars (10-8) trailed by 27 points late in the second quarter before posting a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card matchup during the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Jaguars won their first AFC South title since 2017 and are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game the season after finishing with the league's worst record. The top-seeded Chiefs (14-3), who had a bye last week, won their seventh consecutive AFC West title. With a win over Jacksonville, Kansas City can become the third team to ever appear in five consecutive championship games.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season.

In addition, he is an amazing 33-14 on his last 47 picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning $1,793. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9.5

Jaguars vs. Chiefs over/under: 53 points

Jaguars vs. Chiefs money line: Jacksonville +360, Kansas City -480

JAC: Jaguars are 4-0-1 against the spread against teams with a winning record

KC: Chiefs are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home playoff games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in 2022, joining Drew Brees as only players ever with two career seasons of 5,000-plus passing yards and 40-plus touchdown passes. He had 275 or more passing yards and three or more touchdown passes in all three 2021 postseason games. Mahomes has seven career playoff games with three or more touchdown passes, fourth-most all-time. He has 300 or more passing yards in each of his three career starts against Jacksonville, with three or more touchdown passes in each of past two.

Running back Jerick McKinnon led Chiefs running backs with nine receiving touchdowns in 2022, tied for the most by a running back in a single season in the Super Bowl era. McKinnon also finished the regular season with a touchdown catch in six consecutive games, the longest streak ever by a running back. He has 441 scrimmage yards (110.3 per game) in his past four postseason games.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence set career-highs with 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and a 95.2 rating in 2022 and is the second Jacksonville quarterback (Blake Bortles in 2015) ever with 4,000-plus passing yards and 25 or more touchdown passes in a season. Lawrence passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns last week and became the sixth quarterback in NFL history with four or more touchdown passes in his first career playoff start. He had two touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 106.1 rating in the Week 10 meeting with the Chiefs. Lawrence has zero interceptions in five of his past six road starts.

Running back Travis Etienne totaled 1,441 scrimmage yards in 2022 and is the fourth Jacksonville player ever with 1,100 or more rushing yards in a single season. Etienne had eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 62-yard run. He had 121 scrimmage yards (109 rushing and 12 receiving) last week and has 100 or more scrimmage yards in four of the past five games. Etienne had 73 scrimmage yards (45 rushing and 28 receiving) in the Week 10 meeting at Kansas City.

