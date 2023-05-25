During the 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first team in NFL history to play two consecutive games in London. However, that record might not stand for long, because there's a chance that we could soon see the Jags shipped off to London for THREE straight games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about that possibility this week and he definitely didn't rule it out.

"We like to take things in increments," Goodell said, via JaguarsWire. "I think one of the things we always focus on -- pretty much with everything we do, but I'll put it specifically to the international games -- is to learn from our experience every year. To try something a little different and understand the impact of that."

The NFL has been playing international games since 2007. For the first six seasons of the international series (2007-12), the league only played one game in London. However, that number increased in 2013 when the Jaguars volunteered to play in England every year. Since then, the Jags have played a London game in nine of the past 10 seasons with the only exception coming in 2020 when the NFL didn't play any international games due to COVID.

If things go well with their two-week London road trip this year, there's a possibility that a three-week road trip will eventually happen in the future.

"This is the first time we're going to have a team stay a week and play consecutive games. I think we'll learn from that and that's the intent of it, to see what's the impact to the Jaguars," Goodell said. "We'll evaluate that after we're done. At some point, would we try three? Possibly. But I think the focus is to try to do two and see what the impact is first, and then we'll go from there."

The good news for the NFL is that there could soon be a window where the league could send the Jags to London for three weeks without upsetting the team's fan base in Jacksonville. The Jaguars' home stadium, TIAA Bank Field, is going to need to undergo renovations in the very near future and when that happens, there's a chance that the Jags could be forced out of the building for a year or two.

Although two Florida cities -- Orlando and Gainesville -- have already made it clear that they'd be open to hosting the Jags, the NFL could instead decide that the perfect solution for a homeless Jaguars' team would be to send them to London for several weeks in a row.

The NFL has also recently floated the idea of a European division and a three-week road trip to London by the Jaguars would probably help the league determine whether that's a feasible idea.

Goodell is set to get a new contract extension that will keep him on as commissioner until 2027 and if he really likes any of these ideas -- like a three-game road trip to London for some teams or a European division -- then it wouldn't be surprising to see him push them through before he eventually steps down.