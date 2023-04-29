Roger Goodell has been at the helm as NFL commissioner since 2006, and it does appear like the owners are looking to keep him around a bit longer. Previous reports have noted that the 64-year-old has been in discussions on a multi-year contract extension that would secure him at his post beyond the terms of his current deal that runs through March of 2024. While that all sounds optimistic, the commissioner did publicly acknowledge the possibility of his tenure coming to a close if the two sides can't get a deal done.

"The good news is I love the job and I love what I'm doing," Goodell told ESPN on Thursday, via Pro Football Talk. "We have talked about an extension and we'll work towards that. If that's possible, then great. If not, I've been really fortunate to be in this job. I've loved every day of it. I would love every day that I'm in it, but I don't really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead."

It's a bit of an open-ended answer by Goodell. On the one hand, he does indicate that there's a chance that he doesn't get an extension, but on the other highlights the work he has in front of him and the desire to keep the job. Regardless, Goodell's comments do indicate that no extension has been finalized to this point, which is noteworthy in itself.

This would be the fourth extension that Goodell has received over this tenure, already agreeing to one in 2009, 2012, and 2017. His current deal is reportedly a five-year contract worth up to $200 million. According to The Athletic, there was a line of thinking by some that Goodell would have retired in 2020 following the completion of the new CBA between the owners and the NFL Players Association, but now could be looking to stay on through the 2027 season.

Goodell is the second-longest tenured commissioner in NFL history, only trailing behind Pete Rozelle, who ran the league from 1960-1989. Goodell succeeded Paul Tagliabue in 2006 after he held the post beginning in 1989.