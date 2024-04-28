You've made it, Steelers fans. After months of speculation, reports and mock drafts, Pittsburgh's fanbase is finally getting to see who its team is adding in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a huge draft for the Steelers, who are hoping to make a deep playoff run in 2024.

For a second straight year, Pittsburgh selected an offensive lineman with its first-round pick. This year, the Steelers took Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who made starts at both tackle and at guard during his time with the Huskies. Fautanu's versatility was surely one of the reasons why the Steelers selected him.

The Steelers' patience was rewarded in the second round, as they stayed put and selected former West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 41st pick. Frazier -- a two-time All-American and three-time team captain at West Virginia -- is now part of a rebuilt offensive line in Pittsburgh that also includes Fautanu and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.

With the 84th pick, the Steelers selected wideout Roman Wilson, who caught a dozen touchdown passes last season for the national champions. He caught big touchdowns last year in Michigan's wins over Ohio State and Alabama. A willing blocker, Wilson is most effective when playing in the slot.

Pittsburgh took former North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson with its third and final pick on Day 3. Wilson had a whopping 138 tackles (18.5 tackles for loss), 6 sacks, 3 picks, 2 fumble recoveries an a forced fumble last season.

On Day 3, the Steelers continued to add to the offensive line with the selection of guard Mason McCormick, who made a school record 57 consecutive starts at South Dakota State. Pittsburgh capped off its draft by selecting two defensive players: Iowa's Logan Lee and Texas cornerback Ryan Watts. Lee made 40 starts at defensive tackle at Iowa, but is projected to line up at defensive end in Pittsburgh. Watts, a big defensive back at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, was a dependable tackler and pass defender for the Longhorns.

Here is every single selection the Steelers made in this year's draft.