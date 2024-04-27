Want to know what I think of every pick made in the seventh and final round of the 2024 NFL Draft plus all the other rounds? I graded all the Round 7 picks below, plus all the other Day 2 and Day 3 selections.

221. Bills: Travis Clayton, IOL, England

Grade: C+

At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds with 35-inch arms and a sub 5.00 40-yard dash, this is a ridiculous athlete who is new to football from London.

222. Commanders: Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Grade: A-

Started at Ohio State and plays like an ascending defender because of his athleticism, bend, and glimmer of pass-rush moves around the corner. But is an older prospect already. Plus athlete. Has to get stronger. Plenty of length. Nice roll of the dice.

223. Raiders, Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Grade: A

Thick, productive three-level safety best closer to the line. Plays with controlled athleticism. Gets grabby against better athletes but that's expect for larger safety. Solid ball skills. Not ultra twitchy. Smart well-rounded type.

224. Bengals: Daijahn Anthony, S, Mississippi

Grade: A-

Spindly safety with speed who has just enough wiggle to play in the slot. Click-and-close is fun. Leaper in ball skills. Wants to be involved in run support but will miss a lot of tackles. Thumping strikes pop on film.

225. Chargers: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Grade: B+

Downfield specimen with quality size. Didn't test amazingly but was a vertical weapon for Caleb Williams at USC. Stiff routes and only glimmers of YAC but has the power to run through some tackles. Fun fit with Justin Herbert. Son of NFL legend Jerry Rice.

226. Cardinals: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami

Grade: C+

Fast nickel type. Former Oklahoma turned Miami product. Can play inside or outside. Reasonably good tackler. Minimal ball production in long college career. Will outplay draft position type.

227. Browns: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota

Grade: A+

Low, crouched balanced backpedal. Chance of direction is easy for him. Fluid hip flip. Mirrored awesomely at FCS level. Quality not spectacular ball skills. Super short arms which will hurt him at next level.

228. Ravens: Nick Samac, IOL, Michigan State

Grade: A

Arguably the best, most methodical run-blocker in the class. Plenty of experience. Not loads of anchoring skill but very aware of games up front from the defensive line. Shrewd pick here.

229. Raiders: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

Grade: B+

Long CB who has the frame of a nickel. Fast, decently explosive athlete. Best in press man near the line. Average to slightly above-average ball skills. Zone awareness not there yet. High floor type.

230. Vikings: Michael Jurgens, IOL, Wake Forest

Grade: B

Experienced center with reasonable burst off the line but not ability to sustain speed throughout the play. Power is there but can get overzealous and lunge, which hurts his balance and recovery ability. NFL-caliber size and length for the center spot.

231. Patriots: Jaheim Bell, TE, FSU

Grade: A+

H-back type with explosive YAC traits. Cutting skill and natural ability to absorb contact and keep the legs churning. Won't be a natural separator but when schemed open he can be a fun asset in the New England offense.

232. Vikings: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M Commerce

Grade: C+

Upfield rusher at defensive tackle who tends to make himself an easy target for interior blockers because of his high pad level and not always active hands. Showed some initial pass-rush plans but not a big counter type. Motor hums every play.

233. Cowboys: Nathan Thomas, IOL, Louisiana

Grade: A

No-nonsense power blocker with serious girth and starting caliber length to stay at OT in the NFL. Not a high-level athlete but wins with initial quicks and a deft utilization of his length to get into DLs in a flash. Recovery want-to is there. One of my favorite blockers in the class.

234. Colts: Jonah Laulu, EDGE, Oklahoma

Grade: C

Tall, somewhat sleek interior rusher with great length. Can occasionally win with first-step quicks but not a trademark, and he leans into offensive lineman, which can make him susceptible to beaten controlled. Pass-rush plans have to evolve.

235. Broncos: Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

Grade: B

Tall long-striding vertical field-stretcher. Lacks burst off the ball. Can box out near the sideline and in traffic but not dominant in that area. YAC is good, not great. Intriguing type.

236. Jaguars: Myles Cole, LB, Texas Tech

Grade: B

Absolutely enormous, freaky long EDGE. Moves well for his size but wasn't overly productive in college. Has hand work but too often blocks stick to him. Does not deploy his length as an advantage. Has to add that to his arsenal.

237. Bengals: Matt Lee, IOL, Miami

Grade: A-

Tall, mobile center with loads of experience in the ACC. Suddenness is good as is his awareness. Makes effort to get low Quicker than fast but accurate at second-level. Decent anchor for a mobile center just has to add sand in his pants.

238. Texans: Solomon Byrd, IOL, USC

Grade: B+

Fascinating prospect. Looks like one of the more bendy, burst-based rushers in the class but had an epically bad workout. Calculated rusher around the corner and has thick frame for the EDGE spot.

239. Saints: Josiah Ezirim, IOL, Eastern Kentucky

Grade: A

Starter-caliber size and length to play OT at the next level. Natural power jumps off the film. Better getting across the line than climbing to second level. Grip strength is very good. Well-balanced. Not a freaky athletic specimen but has clean film. More OT help for Saints.

240. Panthers: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

Grade: C+

Has nice blend of traits -- power, burst, coverage skill -- but not always the quickest to read where the ball is going. Quicker than fast and needs to get better beating or avoiding blockers on the way to the football.

241. Dolphins: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

Grade: B+

Another springy slot option for Tua Tagovailoa. Nifty after the catch and plays with fun lateral bounce although he doesn't appear to be top-level athlete. Can uncover underneath and has solid hands. Tiny frame and little catch radius.

242. Titans: James Williams, S, Miami

Grade: A-

Has some wild tackling misses on film but also counters with impact plays behind/near the line or at the intermediate level in coverage. Enormous size and length for the safety spot and will set the tone in many games with his powerful tackling. Not incredibly twitched up but moves reasonably well for his size.

243. Browns: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati

Grade: B-

Older prospect with a squatty frame and moments of serious juice to win through gaps or past the edges of blockers on the inside. Tested not nearly as impressively as his film shows. Needs to develop pass-rush moves but has positional versatility.

244. Cowboys: Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

Grade: C

Classic block-eating nose tackle. Knows how to handle doubles and will occasionally make a play against the run. Lacks the burst, length, or hand work to win routinely up the field.

245. Packers: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Grade: B+

Experienced pocket passer with quality arm who was consistent producer at Tulane across multiple seasons. Lights were never too bright for him. Has some improvisational flair to his game. Just not ultra-accurate.

246. Buccaneers: Devin Culp, TE, Washington

Grade: B+

Smaller, speedster H-back, TE type. Was very underutilized at Washington but flashed when given the opportunity. Made some impressive snags in traffic. Not much YAC-wise but can run away from second-level defenders if given space.

247. Texans: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

Grade: B-

Powerful run-stuffer. Nice first-step but stalls out quickly. Battles like heck to win across the line but doesn't have the athletic chops to win consistently up the field.

248. Chiefs: C.J. Hanson, IOL, Holy Cross

Grade: A-

Athletic grappler who wins the angles battle often at the small-school level. Run-blocking extraordinaire. Doesn't have requisite length and has to get much stronger. Resets his hands with decent regularity.

249. Texans: LaDarius Henderson, IOL, Michigan

Grade: B-

Looks the part of an OT to OG convert at the next level. Length and noticeable quicks. Just can't sustain blocks and stick to DL with good regularity. Doesn't have requisite anchoring strength. This is the time to pick athletic flier.

250. Ravens: Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue

Grade: C+

Compact, in-the-box safety who plays more like a linebacker than a coverage type down the field. Some stiffness when changing directions. In a straight-line he's impressive.

251. 49ers: Tatum Bethune, LB, FSU

Grade: B

No-hesitation second-level LB with plus quickness. Will be small by even today's new size standards at the position. Some speed and ball skills flashed on film.

252. Titans: Jaylen Harrell, LB, Michigan

Grade: A

Old-school outside linebacker who can sink in coverage or attack the outside shoulder of the tackle. Smooth athletic movements to comfortably do either. Shows glimpses of pass-rush promises just doesn't diversify his rushes enough. Must get stronger but does set sturdy edge. Young ascending player.

253. Chargers: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Grade: C+

Sizable who when given a runaway, can deceive CBs with his long-striding speed. Inflexible movements will keep him from getting open on regular basis or winning against press. Ball skills are good in traffic.

254. Rams: KT Leveston, OT, Kansas State

Grade: B-

Size and length in a desirable compact frame. Feet are typically stuck in the mud when he gets out on pulls. Not much recovery skill but sinks his pad level to give him quality anchor. Inside his athletic deficiencies would be negated.

255. Packers: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Grade: B+

Previously had Round 1 type but had a disastrous 2023. Athletic chops are there. Has impressive highs just not a natural mirroring type. Plays chippy and throws his weight around against the run.

256. Broncos: Nick Gargiulo, IOL, South Carolina

Grade: B-

Big, long, technically sound interior blocker who won't move people routinely, but doesn't get tossed around inside. Made transfer from Yale to South Carolina with relative ease. Nothing spectacular about his game but minimal liabilities.

257. Jets: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama

Grade: C+

Sizable, reasonable athlete who's best near the line of scrimmage, but doesn't play with his hair on fire. Sound tackler and will lay the lumber. Has the linear speed to run with TEs down the seam. Not a bendy mover so doesn't stick to his responsibilities in coverage often. Average-at-best ball skills.