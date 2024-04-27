Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft did not disappoint as six quarterbacks were taken with the first 12 picks. There were also a number of other records set, mainly on the offensive side of the ball as 23 players were taken on Thursday.

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft always brings surprises with plenty of talent still available, and it did not disappoint. Check out all of my Round 3 grades below.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get the latest grades.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

65. Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Grade: B

Angry WR who plays like a RB with the ball in his hands. Some route-tree experience but predominantly deployed as gadget type and showcased insane contact balance in college. Fun addition as extension of Jets run game. Just a niche type.

66. Cardinals: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Grade: A+

My RB1 in this class. Big, sleek, fast, incredibly elusive despite running with high pad level. Equilibrium so challenging to shake. Breakaway speed when he turns the corner and can win amongst the trees too. Cardinals needed a bell-cow back. They got one.

67. Commanders: Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU

Grade: A

Big, girthy OT who probably kicks into guard at next level. Measurables are impressive and he's a special mover for his size. Weapon at the second level because of that combination. Burst and finishing ability. Can recover and hand work is polished. Lateral quickness a bit slow at times. Love this pick for Washington after Daniels in Round 1. Grade: A

68. Patriots: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

Grade: C-

Sizable framed OT with lumbering feet. Average-at-best athlete. Plays with good calmness and accuracy at second level and has quality power but overall athletic profile was severely threatened often in college. A concern for his NFL future. New England did need to add some OL depth. Worried about his upside.

69. Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Grade: B

Ties to Jim Harbaugh and addresses a need at off-ball LB. Best tackling linebacker in the class by a wide margin. Flashed some coverage chops in 2023 but not a speciality. I didn't see premier range or speed to the football. Beats blocks with decent regularly and ball skills must show up more in NFL.

70. Giants: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Grade: B-

Silky smooth inside-out CB. Serious juice in his lower half. Not incredibly long but perfect size to play at nickel in the NFL. Incredibly willing in run support but does miss plenty of tackles. Quicker than fast but certainly not slow. Wished there was more ball production in college. Chippy type.

71. Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, IOL, Illinois

Grade: C+

College offensive tackle whose home will be inside in the NFL. Not a burst-based blocker. Just fluid getting across the line of scrimmage on stretch runs and understand his athletic limitations so wins with angles and leverage. Flashed good point of attack power. Second-level patience can improve. Can play OT in a pinch.

72. Panthers: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Grade: C

Stocky, springy off-ball LB with speed to the football but one of the least-effective block-defeaters/avoiders I've scouted at the position. Not around the football much in coverage but fluid zone drops and has the athleticism to run with TEs. Very good tackler. Just unique strengths/weaknesses.

73. Cowboys: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

Grade: B+

The reconstruction of the OL continues in Dallas. Older, super-experienced guard-only who's rarely out of position. Athletic limitations are obvious. Low center of gravity gives him quality anchor. Smart pick here despite minimal upside. High floor.

74. Falcons: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Grade: A-

Bad testing hurt his stock but this is as productive of an EDGE as there is in this class. Slippery with pass-rush plans galore. Smaller than his listed weight and doesn't have serious burst. Flashes of bend though.

75. Bears: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Grade: A-

Legitimately got Trey Smith vibes watching him on film in Ivy League. Ridiculously long, thick masher with OT frame who probably plays guard at next level. Strong, methodical movements. Didn't see many counter moves in college and is a good, not remarkable athlete. Prudent pick for Chicago.

76. Broncos: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

Grade: A-

Twitched-up polished rusher. Production didn't necessarily match his impressive traits. Serious bend around the corner too. Rushes get high and has long invisible stretches but the highlights are awesome. Needed addition in Denver.

77. Raiders: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

Grade: A-

One of the more calculated OTs in the class. Rarely panics and has plus awareness. Requisite size and length to stay on the edge in the NFL. Athleticism is at times great but not a true speciality. Nothing overly standout about his game. Just high floor blocker.

78. Texans: Calen Bullock, S, USC

Grade: A

Uniquely shaped, spindly safety who has the best pure free safety range in the class. Won't provide much as a run-support player but does give it his all. Quickly IDs routes. Can be fun playmaker at next level if his size doesn't hold him back.

79. Colts: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

Grade: A-

Has the frame to stick on the edge in the NFL. Impressive athlete for his size and makes a concerted effort to sink the pad level to not get out leveraged at the point of attack. Better in pass pro than for the run right now but the traits and nastiness shine.

80. Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Grade: A

One of the best vertical threats in the class. Tracks it like an outfielder and can really separate on intricate routes deep. Minimal YAC. Nice depth option who could step into larger role in 2025 if Tee Higgins bolts.

81. Seahawks: Christian Haynes, IOL, Connecticut

Grade: A+

The best natural OG in the class. Doesn't have to kick inside from OT. Balance, length, low center of gravity power. Heat-seeking missile once he gets to the second level and rarely misses. Aware of stunts and blitzes and has the feet to get to those secondary rushes. Instant starter.

82. Cardinals: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Grade: B-

Best blocking TE in the class. Huge and blocks like it. Plus athlete too. Minimal receiving usage in college but has the traits and demonstrated some flashes that indicate he can be more useful there in the pros. Has the juice to separate a bit and is a load to bring to the turf. Fun add to complement Trey McBride.

83. Rams: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Grade: C+

Stocky, contact-balance type with good, not great elusiveness. Speed is limited. But such great vision amongst the trees and hides behind them at times. Impressive lower-half power. Useful in the screen game too. Similar to Kyren Williams, actually.

84. Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Grade: B-

Slot wideout who doesn't quite play to his timed speed but has nice burst/lean early in route. Super-reliable hands and has great feel for soft spot in zone. Not going to be much of a YAC type in NFL. Not noticeably quick. Should be decent separator. Adequate Diontae Johnson replacement.

85. Browns: Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan

Grade: C-

Majorly experienced, linear run-game specialist who's best getting downhill where his lateral limitations aren't exposed. Powerful but could sink his pad level more frequently in the NFL. Disallows him from sitting into his anchor in pass pro. Has to improve on pass plays but brings it for the run. Coming off late-season knee-ligament tear.

86. 49ers: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas

Grade: A-

Such a Kyle Shanahan pick. Has the athletic chops to potentially play all five positions at some point in his NFL career. Regularly squares up his assignment and gets into the frame of DLs quickly because of his plus burst off the ball. Played OT in college but probably best at OG as a pro. Has to add some strength to his game. Not a lunger. Good pass pro.

87. Cowboys: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Grade: C+

Hair-on-fire off-ball LB who gets the expected results with that style. Many missed tackles. Many highlight-reel hits. Showed he can cover underneath. Plays faster than his workout. More build up speed than pure burst. Ball skills are lacking and can be easily baited by play-action. Plus blitzer. Fun add here but overaggression hurts him at times.

88. Packers: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

Grade: A

Older but ultra-sudden thick RB with glimpses of special elusiveness. Speed is a plus to his game. Has a lot of tread left on his tires because he was low-volume back in college. Fumbling issues. Perfect speed acquisition to this stretch-run offense.

89. Buccaneers: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Grade: B-

Slot defender/safety hybrid that is closer to slot CB size but doesn't have those quicks. Surprisingly powerful hitter at his size and plays with a lot of conviction when tracking the football. Super-smart in coverage. Reads QB's in a flash which helps him play faster than his timed speed.

90. Cardinals: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Grade: A

Sixth-year CB with massive explosive traits and press-coverage skill. Closes on the football in an instant and has quality size/length. Not a total burner and mirroring isn't tremendous but recover skill is top-notch. Some business decisions against the run.

91. Packers: Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Grade: C+

Ultra-physical off-ball LB. Sleek, exudes athleticism and makes assertive decisions on a routine basis, particularly against the run or blitzer, where he also thrives. Best in that role or as a spy. Long way to go in coverage. Another linebacker?

92. Buccaneers: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Grade: B+

Crafty, complete wideout with a trademark trait. Runs quality routes. Adequate separation. Not a burner. Not slow. Tracks it with good concentrations. Not a huge YAC type nor someone who thrives when leaping for the football in traffic. Robert Woods type with a bit more juice.

93. Ravens: Adisa Isaac, LB, Penn State

Grade: B+

Ravens needed more EDGE help, they get an athletic specimen with some raw skills to work with here. Despite not being overly big, he'll battle through contact on outside rush but doesn't have much more in the arsenal beyond first-step quicks, burst, bend. Not a finished product yet. Elite closing speed.

94. Eagles: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

Grade: B-

Former Cornell safety turned small-school dominant edge rusher with tantalizing traits. Showed impressively advanced hand work despite being new at the position, but still a work in progress. Size, length, burst, bend are there. Will take time to acclimate to better competition. Pick is all about upside.

95. Bills: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Grade: B+

Active, high-energy interior rusher who's on the ground a bit more than what's desired because of his frenetic style. But it also gets him to the football more often than most DTs. Flashes of swim move and spin, just needs to utilize them more. Length is a plus and he works hard vs. run. Some power too. Fills niche need on Buffalo's defensive front. Needs to use his length better on passing downs.

96. Jaguars: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Grade: B

Taller than most nickel CBs but has requisite twitch and possesses the vertical juice to carry deep routes. Change of direction is very good but just not consistent. Tends to get his pads high when trying to ID the play, which saps his quickness. Unreliable tackler. Good ball skills and destroys screens on regular basis.

97. Bengals: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Grade: B

Challenging DT to peg because he plays significantly more athletically than his workout, which was very poor. Was big recruit who gets up the field and disrupts like a smaller DT but has awesome size and length to play even at nose tackle. Hands are great and very slippery upfield or across the line. Does have stretches of complacency.

98. Steelers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

Grade: A-

First-round film. Do-it-all LB. Coverage skills are awesome. Elite athlete. Ball production was there in college. Range, block-sifting skill. Blitzing. Fine tackler too. Just older, incredibly short arms and vast injury history. Very Steelers pick.

99. Rams: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Grade: B

First-round film and productivity. Plays with a high motor every snap and carried out multiple roles at Miami, although he's best with deeper coverage responsibilities. Suddenness flashes are special. Just had atrocious workout. Slow and not dynamic. If latter was fluky, this is a monster steal.

100. Commanders: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Grade: B+

Older wideout with obvious NFL bloodlines. Juice galore and can separate because of his jagged movements in the route. Salesmanship is there at times too. Not a YAC freak but will make cuts without losing speed with the ball in his hands. Length and physicality hurt him. Good hands in traffic. Nice weapon here.