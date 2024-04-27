There are always a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, especially in the second round, and this year is no different. There's a strong group of defensive players available and still plenty of wide receivers. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night.

33. Bills: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Grade: C-

"X" receiver for WR-needy team. Plays faster than his combine speed but doesn't separate consistently and isn't as good of a contested-catch wideout as his size and highlight-reel would indicate. Young though.

34. Chargers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Grade: A

Crafty, athletic, polished WR who can win on the boundary and in the slot. Releases are great. Route-running nuance also there. Deceptive speed and YAC skills.

35. Falcons: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Grade: B

Big, long, powerful interior rusher without many pass-rush moves. But his traits shine against the run and has enough explosion to win between gaps or with bull rushes. Expensive trade up though hurts his grade despite Falcons filling a need with quality prospect.

36. Commanders: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

Grade: A+

Serious talent at DT. Powerful, polished upfield rusher with stellar hand work. Pad level raises at times but that's nitpicking. Need meets awesome value here for Washington.

37. Patriots: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Grade: B-

Complete wideout without stellar athletic traits who tracks it awesomely. Flashes of YAC wiggle and power. Fun, versatile piece to add to the offense that needs it. A tick early for him though.

38. Titans: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Grade: C-

Monstrous NT who finally demonstrated a glimmer of pass-rush capability with hand work as a senior. Not as good against the run or double teams as his size indicates. Probably two-down player in the NFL. Tennessee did need more size inside along the DL, but this is too early for a limited player.

39. Rams: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Grade: B-

Best athlete at the DT spot in this class. Tremendous motor with stellar pass-rush move arsenal. Just older with short arms. This is the ideal "replacement" for Aaron Donald inside. But paid a very steep price for this trade up, which dings what otherwise would've been a high grade.

40. Eagles: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Grade: A-

Howie Roseman strikes again. DeJean is a fine tackler, dynamic athlete who can align anywhere and provides plus return ability. Fills a need in this secondary that needs reworking.

41. Saints: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Grade: B+

Such a clean outside CB prospect. Press man specialty. Physical but not overly grabby. Solid, not spectacular speed. Ball skills meet the standard you want out of a higher-end starter. Good size too. Arguably the best player available. =

42. Texans: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Grade: B+

Physical, twitchy, balanced back pedal, plant-and-drive skills are impressive. Solidly built. Good, not great speed. Doesn't have a true speciality but rock-solid all-around game. Nice add here. High floor.

43. Cardinals: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Grade: A-

Huge riser in pre-draft process due to freaky combine workout. Speed + twitch specimen. Press-coverage skills. Needs to improve as a tackler. Can recover if beaten at the line, which happens occasionally. Smaller but plus length. Inside-out versatility. This secondary needs more premier talent.

44. Raiders: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Grade: A

Instant starter inside. Guard size with mobile center feet. Shorter arms and some rawness in pass pro. But upside is through the roof. All-Pro caliber in that regard. Smart pick here.

45. Packers: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

Young, high-energy off-ball 'backer. Plus range. Loves attacking downhill and very effective vs. the run. Flashed in coverage too with ball skills. But tackle reliability must improve at next level. Ultra-quick trigger. IDs plays in a flash. Some rawness but plenty of tantalizing traits.

46. Panthers: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Grade: B-

Fun, three-down RB without much mileage on his legs. Can win between the tackle or on the perimeter and has feature back size. Elusive but not ridiculously in that regard. Fills a need but maybe a touch early. May not be 100% by September.

47. Giants: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Grade: B-

Film is first-round caliber. Such a cerebral player with outstanding ball skills and solid range. Amazing ball skills. Will find the ball if it's in his area. Best away from the line patrolling. Some stiffness as an athlete and not a true burner. Average testing numbers.

48. Jaguars: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Grade: B-

Highly touted recruit who dealt with injuries and never quite met hype in college. Tall, sleek interior player who flashes that big-recruit talent at times just not ultra-consistent. Won't be limited athletically in the NFL. Rushes get far too high, which saps his power. Nice arm over but really his only move. Fills a need.

49. Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Grade: A-

Case for the best run defender in the class at DT. Minimal pass-rush ability because of average-ish burst. Strong, block-shedding ability. High-floor without much upside but exactly what Cincinnati needs on the defense.

50. Commanders: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Grade: B+

Pesky nickel CB with flexibility, instincts, and a high motor. Can beat some blockers en route to the football. Reasonable twitch and plus zone awareness. Exactly the type of playmaker the Commanders need. Tackling good, not amazing. Maybe a touch early.

51. Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Grade: A-

Ultra-experienced battler at center. Mobility and leverage are fantastic. Awareness is arguably the best in the class. Low center of gravity helps him anchor like a champ. Doesn't have freaky burst but flexible. Wrestling background. Exactly the type the Steelers need up front.

52. Colts: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Grade: A

Love this pick for Colts. Exactly the type they like. Size/speed/athleticism specimen. So fluid running routes. Just can have long stretches where he goes invisible. Very minimal YAC. An outside wideout who can win at second and third levels for Anthony Richardson.

53. Commanders: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Grade: A+

Love this pick. Athletic, explosive athlete. Clearly the second-best receiving TE in this class. YAC skill is outstanding. Strong hands. Just not a true burner down the seam. Will be a go-to target for Jayden Daniels.

54. Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Grade: A+

Tremendous selection. Awesome value meets serious need. Young, high-level productivity and athleticism. Hand work is well beyond his years. Could improve beating blocks vs. the run but he holds up well there for an interior rusher.

55. Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Grade: C-

Strange fit because this is one of the least mobile blockers in the class. Mike McDaniel typically prioritizes athleticism along his offensive line. Absolutely enormous with supreme length. Hand placement is very inconsistent. Gets outside the shoulder pads. Very experienced. Hits on a need.

56. Cowboys: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

Grade: B-

Big-time tester who might be just scratching the surface of how good he can be around the corner. Doesn't quite play to his workout but works the edges of OTs very well. Shows glimpses of countering ability. Just didn't ever dominate in the MAC. Roll of the dice.

57. Buccaneers: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: A+

Had early Round 2 grade on this outside rusher. Length, methodical pass-rush moves, deceptive power. Very productive generating pressure at Alabama. Sets a sturdy edge. A need in the post Shaq Barrett era.

58. Packers: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Grade: A-

Hair-on-fire stocky safety who can align at nickel CB if needed. Takes great angles against the run and plays with reckless abandon. Runs the alley like a missile. Rarely misses a tackle. Not crazy ball hawk. Smaller with shorter arms. Just a stud football player.

59. Texans: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Grade: B-

Young, spectacular combo blocker with unsurprisingly raw game but plenty of upside. Athleticism is good, not great, but works hard in pass pro even if he doesn't win instantly. Solid anchor that does take him a second to sit into against bull rushes. Best getting downhill for the ground game. Smart pick with long-term future in mind. But is a project.

60. Bills: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Grade: A-

Large, intimidating safety with magnificent movement skill. The QB of the defense. Aligns everywhere. Can wear many hats. Excelled as slot defender and vs. TEs in coverage and runs the alley on outside runs as well as any safety in the class. Ball skills and tackling must improve. Short arms. Need filled. Grade: A-

61. Lions: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Grade: B

Chippy, in-your-face inside-out cornerback with good, not great athletic gifts. Plant-and-drive skills can be borderline special. Hit or miss as a tackler but the hits are huge thumping hits. Reasonable ball skills and will play the football aggressively. Size and length a concern.

62. Ravens: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Grade: A-

Quick-setting OT with the athletic chops to get in the face of EDGEs in a hurry. Has to clean up footwork on pulls but has the natural gifts to eventually excel there. Plays very aggressively, which leads to some off-balanced reps. Has to get a touch stronger. I like the OL investment.

63. Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Grade: B

Boom-or-burst prospect. His 2022 was outstanding, but 2023 was not on film. Burst and especially lateral sliding ability are there. Has hard time locking onto EDGEs and securing them. Slips out of many blocks against the run. Hand work in pass pro can be outstanding at times. Raw but talented. NFL OT frame. Need filled.

64. 49ers: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Grade: A

Super steady. Plus athlete. Calm, cool, collected. Man-to-man skills are awesome. Mixes in some physicality. Instincts are there too. High-floor player who may not have the twitch to play inside. But can mirror well on the boundary. Speed can get stretched beyond the limit.



