The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded. There are several very good players still available for selection. The Buffalo Bills will have their pick of the litter at No. 33 overall after the Carolina Panthers moved up one spot on Thursday night. 

Entering Day 2 of the draft, here are the best available players, according to CBSSports.com

  1. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  2. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
  3. DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
  4. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  5. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  6. CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
  7. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
  8. C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
  9. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
  10. OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
  11. DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
  12. C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  13. EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
  14. EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
  15. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
  16. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
  17. DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
  18. S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
  19. OG Christian Haynes, UCONN
  20. S Calen Bullock, USC
  21. CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
  22. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
  23. TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
  24. WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington 
  25. S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
  26. WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
  27. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
  28. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
  29. CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
  30. LB Payton Wilson, NC State
  31. RB Trey Benson, Florida State
  32. S Javon Bullard, Georgia
  33. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
  34. OT Christian Jones, Texas
  35. WR Javon Baker, UCF
  36. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
  37. DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
  38. CB D.J. James, Auburn
  39. OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
  40. RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
  41. EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
  42. DT Maason Smith, LSU
  43. OG Delmar Glaze, Maryland
  44. WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  45. CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
  46. CB Max Melton, Rutgers
  47. EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
  48. QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
  49. OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
  50. OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Here is the full list of best prospects available. Tune in to CBSSports.com's coverage of Day 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET Friday.