The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded. There are several very good players still available for selection. The Buffalo Bills will have their pick of the litter at No. 33 overall after the Carolina Panthers moved up one spot on Thursday night.

Entering Day 2 of the draft, here are the best available players, according to CBSSports.com:

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

OG Christian Haynes, UCONN

S Calen Bullock, USC

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

WR Jalen McMillan, Washington

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

S Javon Bullard, Georgia

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

OT Christian Jones, Texas

WR Javon Baker, UCF

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

CB D.J. James, Auburn

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

DT Maason Smith, LSU

OG Delmar Glaze, Maryland

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

CB Max Melton, Rutgers

EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Here is the full list of best prospects available.