The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded. There are several very good players still available for selection. The Buffalo Bills will have their pick of the litter at No. 33 overall after the Carolina Panthers moved up one spot on Thursday night.
Entering Day 2 of the draft, here are the best available players, according to CBSSports.com:
- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
- WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
- EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- OG Christian Haynes, UCONN
- S Calen Bullock, USC
- CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
- TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- LB Payton Wilson, NC State
- RB Trey Benson, Florida State
- S Javon Bullard, Georgia
- EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- OT Christian Jones, Texas
- WR Javon Baker, UCF
- S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- CB D.J. James, Auburn
- OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- DT Maason Smith, LSU
- OG Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- CB Max Melton, Rutgers
- EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
- QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Here is the full list of best prospects available. Tune in to CBSSports.com's coverage of Day 2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET Friday.