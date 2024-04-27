Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 5 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

136. Seahawks: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Grade: B-

Skinny burner type on the boundary. Exudes click-and-close skill. Leaves a lot to be desired as a tackler but not for lack of effort. Keen zone awareness. Shorter arms hurt his ability to consistently get his hands into throwing lanes. Athletic specimen though.

137. Chargers: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Grade: C+

Chippy, fluid CB who wants to come up and hit people. Super-smooth hips. Doesn't have the length or pure speed to be lockdown type but gets the most out of his athletic skill set. Won't follow routes perfectly at the next level. Can be too grabby in man. Infectious energy on the field. Just lacks premier traits.

138. Cardinals: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: B

Former monster recruit who never quite met the expectations at Clemson but the lights did come on in 2023. Outside pass-rushing specialist. Burst and are all part of his game. Just needs to convert speed to power more frequently and develop hand work to win in the NFL. Sets surprisingly sturdy edge despite not being huge or crazy long. A need in Arizona.

139. Commanders: Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Grade: A-

High-cut plus athlete at the off-ball LB spot. Starter athleticism with requisite length. Inconsistent beating blocks. Can avoid them at times but not a calling card. Has the frame and athleticism to be a quality coverage 'backer just doesn't have much experience doing so to date. Range is there.

140. Chargers: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Grade: B-

Old-school, long outside CB. Huge with extreme length. Moves well for his size but probably won't be able to stay with quick separators in the NFL on a regular basis. Last-resort grabbing gets him into trouble during the route. Speed is average and didn't make many plays on the ball but not tested often. Maybe move to safety?

141. Bills: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, IOL, Georgia

Grade: A-

Multi-year starter in the SEC with wrestler's mentality. Battles through the whistle every snap. Mobility stands out. Explosive short-area quicks. Doesn't have supreme length and clearly has to add weight/strength to his game. Methodically carries out run-game duties with ease. Second-level climbs etc. Older prospect but comes with high floor.

142. Colts: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

Grade: B-

Small, tiny radius track type. Really flies. May even play faster than his timed speed. Does a reasonable job making grabs through physicality but not a specialty. Overall YAC skill -- contact balance, cutting skill -- isn't tremendous. But if he gets to green grass, he's gone. Wants to get North-South. Vertical specialist.

143. Falcons: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Grade: C

So active, so smart. Always around the ball. Reads his keys in a flash. Block-avoider. Ascending coverage skill just minimal ball production at Notre Dame. High tackling numbers but also misses many.

144. Bears: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

Grade: B

Long, sleek, surprisingly powerful EDGE. Pad level is incredibly high, so if he doesn't win with his length, his power is sapped. Swim and swipe move are there. Has some bend too. Has to add more sand in his pants at the NFL level. Works hard against the run. The flashes are impressive. Just raw.

145. Broncos: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Grade: A+

Ultra-pesky inside-outside CB who rocked in the SEC for multiple years. Not incredibly fast nor any length with size. Awesome tackling reliability. Routinely finds and makes plays on the football underneath and at intermediate level. Has plus long speed. Spectacular value here.

146. Titans: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

Grade: B-

Confident and feisty CB who can play inside or the perimeter. Not overly twitchy. Nice mix of physicality and athleticism at the line and during the route. Tackling is average at best. Same with ball skills and overall athletic skill set. Not tremendous anywhere but doesn't have a clear flaw.

147. Broncos: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Grade: A-

Built like a Greek god. Ultra-wide frame and plays exactly how you'd expect. Defenders routinely fall off him. Very slow. Will not run away from many at the next level, yet still quick for his size. Can work through smaller tracks between the tackles.

148. Raiders: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Grade: A-

Ultra-active middle linebacker with a blitzing specialty. Smooth athlete a bit quicker than fast. Awareness is good in coverage, he will find crossers and understand in-breakers are working behind him. Strong tackler. Lack of speed and at times problems vs. blocks are weaknesses but this is a sound football player.

149. Bengals: Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Grade: C

Outside, press man type. Some stiffness changing directions out of what is a very balanced backpedal. Checks size and length boxes. Not always aware when the football is arriving and doesn't have premier ball skills. Misses too many tackles. The press-coverage skill makes him intriguing but limited athletically.

150. Saints: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Grade: A-

Former huge recruit who once received first-round buzz. Arm talent jumps off the film. Unafraid to make any throw and at South Carolina connected on many of them. Low-level athlete despite some functional movement away from pressure. Accuracy is good, and reads coverages decently. Older prospect but does have upside. Smart investment this late.

151. Colts: Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri

Grade: B-

Enormous safety prospect. Would be sizable for the LB spot. And that's essentially what he is. Labored-ish movements in coverage but showed nice hip flip when sinking. Really attacks run plays because he knows how imposing of a specimen he is. Just needs to play more under control to not miss as many tackles. Speed is good, not great. Length helps him get to the football when it's in his target area.

152. Eagles

153. Jaguars

154. Rams

155. Colts

156. Browns

157. Panthers

158. Dolphins

159. Chiefs

160. Bills

161. Commanders

162. Cardinals

163. Bills

164. Eagles

165. Ravens

166. Giants

167. Jaguars

168. Saints

169. Packers

170. Saints

171. Eagles

172. Eagles

173. Jets

174. Cowboys

175. Saints

176. Jets