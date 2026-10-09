The 2026 NFL season has been full of surprises up to this point. Who saw the Houston Texans starting 0-4, or the Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel marriage getting off to this rocky a start? Then, the Cleveland Browns are tied for first in the AFC North with a 3-1 record, while the Minnesota Vikings are a perfect 4-0 despite some concerns on offense.

This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in London. We have an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers travel to play the rival Seattle Seahawks, and we get an incredible Monday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -1.5, O/U 43.5

"Our London Jaguars fans must feel proud. The team they've supported for years returns to the United Kingdom as arguably the best team in the AFC, and they will take on a squad that looks like it's flailing. The Eagles blew a 10-point lead to the Los Angeles Rams in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter last Sunday, and went an incredible 0-12 on third downs. If that wasn't bad enough, franchise legend right tackle Lane Johnson decided to retire on Tuesday to focus on his mental health, and the team traded left guard Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. I know Jurgens wasn't exactly Larry Allen, but that's just another starter gone on Jalen Hurts' offensive line.

Then, there are the injuries for the Eagles. Running back Saquon Barkley left last week's game with a hamstring injury, and his replacement, Tank Bigsby, was also injured and placed on injured reserve. Star wideout DeVonta Smith missed last week with a hamstring issue as well. The vibes are not great in Philly right now. Even if Barkley plays, this Jaguars run defense has been fantastic. They allowed a grand total of 17 rushing yards to the Cincinnati Bengals' running backs last week and are tied for second in takeaways with eight."

Jordan Dajani likes the Jaguars to cover the big number in London. To read his takes on the biggest games of the weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles vs. Jaguars (-6.5) Jaguars

Eagles Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -3, O/U 49.5

"These two don't like each other. The Bears have been great running the ball, but this could be the game where playing without Caleb Williams shows up. Look for Jordan Love to have a big day throwing it on the other side — finally. The Packers win it in an upset."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco believes an upset is brewing in the NFC North this week! To read his breakdown of every single game, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears (-3) at Packers Packers

Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -5.5, O/U 49.5

"I'm not sure who is healthy enough to play wide receiver for Cincinnati but I'm not sure it matters. Miami is the worst team in the league by far and not sure it's close. The Dolphins paid Malik Willis a ton of money to play quarterback and to date they've only scored 46 points in four games. I just can't see a scenario right now where I would pick Miami to win at any point this season."

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact Week 5 NFL score predictions for every matchup. Before you lock in any NFL picks, make sure you see what Cohen has to say over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-7.5) at Dolphins Bengals

Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Dolphins Bengals

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -1.5, O/U 39.5

"With a meager total of just 39.5, the points are even more valuable in what should be a grinding game script between these improving clubs. We'll take the underdog through numerous key numbers in what rates to be a one-score game."

SportsLine's Josh Nagel published his highest-value teaser selections for the NFL slate in Week 5, and he recommends boosting the Browns up to +7.5. To check out his other teaser legs, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Jets (-2.5) Jets

Jets Browns Browns Jets Browns Browns

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3.5, O/U 43.5

"Both of these teams are 0-4, which is surprising when it comes to the Texans. The Titans have played a lot of close games, which they will again here. But C.J. Stroud will make the plays late to win this one."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has the Titans covering the spread vs. their hated rival. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-7) at Titans Titans

Texans Texans Titans Texans Titans Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -2.5, O/U 47.5

"The Indianapolis Colts just got back from London, while the Steelers had extended rest following their Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns. I think that could play a legitimate factor in this game. One thing that stood out to me from Indy's win over Washington was how questionable the defense looked. Athan Kaliakmanis came off the bench and threw for 186 yards, one touchdown and an interception in his first NFL action, while Treylon Burks burned Sauce Gardner for a 47-yard touchdown. The Colts rank second-worst in the NFL in total defense and eighth-worst in total offense. I don't have much faith in the Steelers as legitimate contenders, but they've owned the Colts in Pittsburgh. They are 17-2 all-time when Indy comes to visit. I expect a competitive game, but I understand why the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites."

Jordan Dajani likes the Steelers to bounce back at home this week. To read his takes on the biggest games of the weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Steelers (-2.5) Steelers

Colts Steelers Colts Steelers Steelers Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -8.5, O/U 44.5

"Sure, they couldn't fend off the Chiefs last week and stay undefeated, but I think the Raiders still validated their strong start to the year in that game. They are still a developing team, but they hung right with Kansas City, which looks like one of the elite teams in the conference. The offense has played extremely well and is averaging 28.8 points per game, while Kirk Cousins -- who is 7-1 SU and ATS over his last eight starts -- is tied for the league lead in passing touchdowns (11).

I think they have enough firepower to hang around with New England on the road to stay within the number, especially with the spread sitting at a field goal and a hook. That said, I think the Patriots carry the momentum of a massive win in Buffalo last Sunday into Week 5.

Drake Maye looked much more confident in the pocket last week, specifically when it came to dealing with pressure. Against the blitz, Maye was 9-of-14 for 118 passing yards and three touchdowns, which was good for a 130.4 passer rating. That's close to the MVP runner-up we saw last year. He also used his legs more effectively. Maye could pop again against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed more points, yards, and rushing yards in each game this season."

Tyler Sullivan is taking the Raiders to cover the number in Foxborough on Sunday. To check out his best bets for NFL Week 5, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Patriots (-3.5) Patriots

Raiders Patriots Patriots Raiders Patriots Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -1.5, O/U 44.5

"The Saints looked awful in their loss to the Falcons on Monday night and now face an undefeated Vikings team. That Minnesota defense is special. The Saints are really banged up on defense. Maybe Kyler Murray can get it going against them. I think he does."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has the Vikings moving to 5-0. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-2) at Saints Vikings

Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Saints Vikings

New York Giants at Washington Commanders



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Commanders -2.5, O/U 48.5

"Assuming Jayden Daniels returns for Washington, the Commanders are a confident pick this week. We just saw this same team upset Seattle at home two weeks ago despite not having their franchise quarterback available. Washington has won four straight in this rivalry and I believe their defense leads the way again, forcing three turnovers by Jameis Winston and New York's offense in a key victory."

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact Week 5 NFL score predictions for every matchup. Before you lock in any NFL picks, make sure you see what Cohen has to say over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Commanders (-3.5) Giants

Commanders Giants Giants Giants Commanders Giants

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 44.5

"I told you this after Week 3, and it's only become more true as the season has gone on -- the Chargers are a dumpster fire. They're 0-4 on the season and have largely looked lifeless in the process. And don't let the 30-23 final score against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks fool you; Los Angeles piled up most of those points when the game was out of reach (trailed 27-6). Justin Herbert has thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (4) this season and is currently last in the NFL with a 70.6 passer rating (min. 100 pass attempts).

The Broncos haven't been much better than the Chargers, if we're being honest, as their 2-2 start to the season has been disappointing when you look under the hood. Specifically, they are starting out games extremely flat on offense, totaling just 13 points in the first half, which is last in the NFL. They've been able to rebound with frantic second halves, scoring the fifth-most second-half points in the league (61). That at least shows there is a spark that can be tapped when backed into a corner.

However, this game will be won in the trenches. Specifically, the Broncos should take advantage of a banged-up Chargers offensive line. Even when they have been healthy, L.A. is giving up the second-highest pressure rate per dropback in the NFL (46.9%). They now have to try to improve on that figure without left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is expected to miss this game with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Joe Alt also has his status up in the air due to a neck injury he suffered last week. While they aren't as prolific as they were last season, Denver's pass rush ranks 11th in the NFL in pressure rate (39.7%), so this could be another long day at the office for Herbert."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Broncos to bounce back this week against a division rival that has been struggling thus far. To read his best bets for NFL Week 5, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-3.5) at Chargers Chargers

Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -8.5, O/U 49.5

"The Lions are playing on the road off a Sunday night loss. They can't stop anybody on defense. But the Cardinals have some defensive issues as well. Look for the Lions to outscore Arizona in a shootout as Jared Goff puts up big numbers."

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco is taking the Lions to simply outscore the Cardinals. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-4.5) at Cardinals Lions

Lions Cardinals Lions Cardinals Lions Lions

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -3.5, O/U 48.5

"We are four weeks into the NFL season and no one has figured out how to stop the 49ers offense yet. In Week 1, the 49ers took a mini-vacation to Australia and then capped that vacation by dropping 27 points on the Rams. In Week 2, the 49ers scored 35 points before the end of the third quarter, but then took their foot off the gas against the Dolphins. In Week 3, Brock Purdy carved up the Cardinals' defense for four touchdowns in a game where the 49ers ended up scoring 36 points. In Week 4, the 49ers hit a road bump in the first half against the Broncos before exploding for 21 points in the second half.

Through four weeks, the 49ers are the second-highest scoring team in the NFL. They're averaging 30.5 points per game and if they get to 30 in Seattle, they're going to win, because the 49ers do NOT lose shootouts. Since the start of the 2021 season, the 49ers are 37-1 when they score 30 points or more, including the playoffs.

That being said, if anyone can hold the 49ers to under 30 points, it's the Seahawks, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Not only that, but they have a defensive mastermind in Mike Macdonald, who is the one head coach you want to have when you're facing a Kyle Shanahan offense.

In his two seasons on the job, Macdonald has faced the 49ers five times, including one game in the playoffs, and the 49ers have only topped 30 points one time (and that came in Macdonald's first meeting with them, a game the Seahawks lost 36-20). In the four games since then, the 49ers haven't even hit the 20-point mark, and they've averaged just 10.8 points in those four games.

This coaching matchup is like watching Garry Kasparov vs. Magnus Carlsen play chess. I don't know if they've ever actually faced each other, but those are the only two chess names I know outside of Bobby Fischer, so we're going to stick with them. Shanahan will adjust to whatever Macdonald's been doing and then Macdonald will adjust to Shanahan's adjustments. It's a never-ending battle of wits.

If Shanahan has one advantage going into this game, it's that Brock Purdy is playing the best football of his career. The 49ers QB hasn't been sacked a single time this season, marking just the third time in the Super Bowl era that a QB has led his team to a 4-0 start without being sacked. The only other quarterbacks to pull that off were Dan Marino for the 1984 Dolphins and Peyton Manning for the 2005 Colts. If you're doing things that only Marino and Manning have done, I can't pick against you.

Purdy was my preseason pick to win MVP last year, and he's doing everything now that I thought he'd do in 2025. I hate making predictions. Although Lumen Field can get loud, no one has been able to handle that better than Purdy, who has the best record (4-1) of any visiting QB in Seattle.

I think this is going to be a tight game, but I'm riding with the 49ers. Shanahan is going to use Purdy to put the Seahawks in checkmate. And that will probably be the final chess reference of the year. Sorry, chess nerds."

John Breech is calling for an upset in the game of the week! To read his Week 5 column, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Seahawks (-3) Seahawks

Seahawks Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Seahawks 49ers

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 48.5

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who has returned $1,627 on his last 47 Ravens ATS picks, has revealed his Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons picks for Sunday night's matchup. We can tell you he's leaning towards the Under, but to check out his official against-the-spread pick, head over to SportsLine.

John Breech also has an interesting take on this game:

"I don't usually put much stock in home-field advantage, but I have decided that I am NOT going to pick against the home team anymore on Sunday Night Football or any game on NBC. Through the first four weeks, here's what's happened in each NBC game:

Week 1: New England at Seattle (-2.5) -- Seahawks win 13-10 (Wednesday night opener)

Week 1: Dallas at N.Y. Giants (+3) -- Giants win 28-20

Week 2: Indianapolis at Kansas City (-6) -- Chiefs win 33-30

Week 3: L.A. Rams at Denver (+2.5) -- Broncos win 30-26

Week 4: Detroit at Carolina (+3.5) -- Panthers win 32-26

There have been five NBC games and the home team has won all of them, including three games where the home team was an underdog. Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, so I don't know if he'll play in this game, but I don't care. I'm not picking against the home team. The NBC jinx is real and the Ravens are up next.

One reason the Falcons might be able to win here is that the Ravens are extremely banged up. Not only is Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, but several key players, including CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) were knocked out of Baltimore's Week 3 win over the Titans.

Also, the Falcons have finally figured out how to play football. During the first two weeks of the season, they were stuck playing Cooper Rush at quarterback and that didn't work out so well for them. However, things have quickly turned around with Michael Penix under center. In Penix's two starts, the Falcons have averaged 40 points and 459 yards per game.

No one can tackle Bijan Robinson. No one can cover Drake London. And Michael Penix actually looks like he knows what he's doing. He's making the right reads, he's getting the ball out quickly and he's throwing accurately. Penix has only had four starts in his career where he's completed at least 70% of his passes, and two of them came in his two games this year.

Even if this NBC jinx didn't exist, I'd probably still take the Falcons, but it does exist, so I don't have any choice here."

To check out Breech's Week 5 column, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Falcons (-3) Ravens

Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -3, O/U 53.5

Before making any Bills vs. Rams picks, or "Monday Night Football" predictions of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein enters the 2026 NFL season having returned $1,701 to $100 players on his last 38 picks involving the Los Angeles Rams. We can tell you he's leaning towards the Over, but to see his official pick on the spread, head over to SportsLine.

Jared Dubin believes the Rams are the superior team in this high-powered matchup, and he's taking L.A. to cover three points.

"So far this season, the Rams have alternated between looking like the Rams team we expected and a much different version than that. That's in large part due to the various injury issues that have resulted in some inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. The pass defense has been largely excellent, though, and the possible return of Aaron Donald should help the run defense. I don't think Buffalo has anyone that can deal with the Puka Nacua-Davante Adams-Kyren Williams trio, so the Rams should put some points on the board here."

To read Dubin's takes on the biggest games of the weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Rams (-2.5) Bills

Rams Bills Rams Rams Rams Rams