Yes, this is way too early, and, yes, we're calling this a 2025 NFL Mock Draft ... but maybe a better way to look at this is not as your garden-variety mock draft -- "Here's who your team will take 51 weeks from now having no idea how the current roster and subsequent season unfolds" -- but as a guide to the college players you should keep an eye on during the 2024 season. As always, the conversation will start with the quarterbacks, but as we sit here, there are no Caleb Williams-type prospects – though no one was talking up Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy last May, either.
Again, to reiterate: This is less "mock draft" than "handy list of names to look out for in the fall." That said, we have to mention this: the draft order is using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds (prior to Round 1) but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high, but it's not our fault. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy, as determined Las Vegas.
If nothing else, using the betting odds means that, for the third straight year, the Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick. Hopefully first-year coach Dave Canales can get the most out of Bryce Young, but if that doesn't happen … you'd have to imagine quarterback at No. 1 (for the second time in three drafts for Carolina) will be a talking point. But there will be plenty of time to sort all that out. Before the big reveal, one more thing if you're looking for your NFL Draft fix.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Shedeur Sanders made huge strides in his first year as an FBS QB and he'll be in the conversation with several other players to be the first quarterback drafted
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Soph • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Imagine if I told you five years ago that not only would Colorado have two players drafted in the first round, but they'd have a chance to be top-10 picks. Hunter is a special talent who looks like an NFL star on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is a powerful pass rusher with positional versatility, excellent size and still has room to improve in pass coverage as he continues to mature.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 220 lbs
Harold Perkins can play all over the defense and in two seasons logged 13 sacks and 7 forced fumbles.
Round 1 - Pick 5
JT Tuimoloau DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
JT Tuimoloau can take over games at times with his high motor, athleticism and flashes of speed to power. He'll need to play with more consistency in 2024, but he has a chance to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Carson Beck QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Beck was getting some buzz late in 2023 but decided to return to Georgia, where he'll have a chance to be QB1 a year from now.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Johnson DB
Michigan • Soph • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Johnson is a prototypical perimeter corner in that he's long, physical and plays with suddenness. He's a difference-maker, both at the catch point and as a tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Burke embraces press-man coverage, he stays in phase -- and in position to challenge for the ball at the catch point -- and plays with physicality throughout route.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Cameron Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Ward would've likely been a top-100 pick had he declared for the 2024 draft; a strong showing for the U could catapult him into the Round 1 conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Booker OL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 352 lbs
This class isn't particularly deep at offensive tackle (not yet, anyway), but the guard group has some talent; Booker has elite play strength and often finishes plays with his opponent ending up on the ground. He shows a good ability to reach block, pull, and be effective flipping his hips in pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen is twitched up, flashing abrupt/quick in movements, and has a spin move that puts offensive tackles in a blender. He's stronger than he looks, and his good hand usage and leg drive allow him to win early in the rep. He's also an asset in coverage both as a spy and from the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Ewers decided to return to Austin for 2024; he consistently throws with anticipation and will wear out defenses on second-level throws. He also layers the ball well, throws an accurate deep ball and will navigate the pocket well while keeping his eyes downfield. He needs to play with more consistency, but when he's on, he looks the part of a franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Cincinnati • Soph • 6'2" / 318 lbs
Corleone is a twitchy controlled mover who has outstanding strength with very good speed and quickness. He's a plus-run defender with a quick first step and plays with violent hands.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Egbuka played through injuries last season and decided to return to school. At his best, he's an explosive receiver who has good hands and who also provides something in the return game.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Noah Thomas WR
Texas A&M • Soph • 6'6" / 200 lbs
At 6-foot-6, Thomas is a huge target who flashed glimpses last season of being able to take over games.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Jackson is a long, thick, explosive blocker who has a quick first step and good speed to pull as a lead blocker in space.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Williams has some twitch in his giddy-up. He plays with heavy hands, and his low center of gravity allows him to win the leverage battle early in the rep against interior offensive linemen. He plays with an incredibly active motor, too.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Morrison is a long corner who had 3 interceptions in 2023 and 6 as a freshman the year before.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Carter was the more versatile and athletic of the Clemson LBs -- comparable athleticism to Trenton Simpson, just not as big. He offers much more position flexibility than Trotter Jr., and while not as big as former first-rounder Isaiah Simmons, he is used in a similar jack-of-all-trades role.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Evan Stewart WR
Texas A&M • Soph • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Stewart is a dynamic athlete with top-end speed, change-of-direction ability, and great hands. He can accelerate quickly off the line of scrimmage using a variety of different releases and can quickly stack defenders.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs
Banks is an athletic physical tackle who plays with outstanding strength and surprising quickness. He's a patient pass-blocker who plays with awareness and can mirror defenders with solid footwork.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LSU • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The former Texas A&M transfer only played in five games last season, but he has the tools to be a top-flight corner if he can stay on the field and put it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arkansas • Jr • 6'7" / 281 lbs
Jackson has rare length and athleticism, and he has the versatility to play on the edge or kick inside.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Wyatt Milum OL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Milum is an athletic tackle who plays with good technique as both a run and pass blocker, and he has the potential to take his game to another level with a strong 2024 season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Milroe is one of the best athletes in this class, and if he continues to make the same strides in 2024 that we saw over the second half of the 2023 campaign, he could find his way into the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Mondon is between Quay Walker and Channing Tindall in terms of where his game is heading into 2024 season. He's in the same conversation athletically, and is already solid vs. the run. He just needs to improve his awareness in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joshua Gray OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Gray is an experienced, athletic tackle who shines in the open field because of his mobility and surprising quickness.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jack Sawyer DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Sawyer had a chance to be a top-100 pick had he declared for the 2024 draft; he flashes his short-area quickness and change of direction off the edge. He'll need to get stronger at the point, but he has first-round traits.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Turner had a breakout campaign in 2023, finishing the season with 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He's an athletic, bendy defensive lineman with positional versatility; he can align as a 3-4 DE but also has the length to play inside the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma State • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Oliver glides in his movements; he can come downhill with purpose and is a wrap-up tackler in space. He will take on offensive linemen and set edge vs. the run, and he regularly plays stronger than his size. He also flashes some juice as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Stackhouse is stout at the point and plays with both length and power. He'll flash some explosiveness and consistently wins by collapsing the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Soph • 5'11" / 210 lbs
Judkins flashes elite short-area quickness, and that, coupled with his explosiveness and physicality, makes him one of the most exciting players heading into the 2024 season. His ability to accelerate, bend and redirect are rare, and it's what separates him from other runners in this class.