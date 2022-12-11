When the New York Giants take on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they will have star running back Saquon Barkley, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed hours before kickoff. This comes after Barkley reportedly underwent a precautionary MRI on Saturday.

Barkley popped up on the Giants' injury report with a neck issue earlier this week, and it limited him in practices. He was officially listed as questionable for Week 14. Daboll told reporters on Friday that Barkley's status for Sunday was in doubt. He stated that he hopes the running back can play, but that his neck is still sore, per the New York Daily News.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 242 Yds 1055 TD 8 View Profile

Barkley is in the midst of his most ineffective stretch of the 2022 NFL season, having totaled 81 or fewer yards in three consecutive games. Since beginning the season by averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception and playing at a 2,100 total-yard pace through the Giants' first seven games, Barkley has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry and 4.1 yards per reception, while pacing for 1,316 total yards.

It will be interesting to see how much work the duo of Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell get despite Barkley being active. Both have combined for 43 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns as well as 11 receptions for 101 yards this season. The Giants are already shorthanded in the pass-catching corps due to various injuries.