The pressure is on as Arsenal have two games remaining to secure a Champions League place. The Gunners control their destiny. If they win both games they'll finish in fourth place, but dropping points against Newcastle could cause issues. Tottenham have played one more game but they're ahead by two points, so an Arsenal loss or draw at St. James' Park would give the advantage to Spurs. Mikel Arteta will want to ensure that his side are focused despite the injuries that they're dealing with.

Newcastle will be a tough test as Eddie Howe's team has been tough to break down at home especially now that Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are back in the fold.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Newcastle: Eddie Howe could have most of the squad available to him. Midfielders Jonjo Shelvy and Joe Willock won't feature again this season but Ryan Fraser is back in training. As Miguel Almiron has performed well, Fraser may have to settle for a place on the bench but it will be good to have him available again. Wilson and Trippier will be ready for expanded roles after coming off of the bench during Newcastle's loss to Manchester City and will likely start as the Magpies want to close out the season on a strong note.

Arsenal: Ben White should be recovered enough to feature after making the bench during the North London Derby. This will be a big boost to Arteta since Rob Holding is suspended while Gabriel is a doubt although he could recover in time to make the match. The lack of depth could see Takehiro Tomiyasu deputize at center back after featuring at both outside back positions since his own return from injury. Nuno Tavares will also be needed in a critical time after losing his starting role at left back due to poor performances if Gabriel can't recover.

In their final home match of the season, St. James' Park will be bouncing with excitement for the direction that their team is heading in. Callum Wilson will get on the scoresheet to fuel an important draw. Pick: Newcastle 2, Arsenal 2