Chelsea are set to sign Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley, according to CBS Sports sources. The 19 year old, who on Monday was named to the US roster for the Olympic Games, is expected to sign a contract to June 2031 with the Blues to pay $11 million for Wiley.

Following the finalisation of the move, Wiley is expected to join Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on loan with a view to him gaining regular first team minutes. Wiley, who joined the club at Under-12 level, has played in all bar one of Atlanta's MLS games this season, across his 84 games for the club he has six goals and nine assists.

Wiley's sale continues what has been a significant summer of sales at Mercedes Benz Arena. Thiago Almada was sold to Botafogo for an MLS record fee while Giorgos Giakoumakis joined Cruz Azul.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue their attempts to snap up a string of highly-rated young prospects, tying them to significant long term deals. Marc Guiu, 18, arrived from Barcelona at the start of the month, just after Omari Kellyman had been signed from Aston Villa for $24.3 million. Wiley is unlikely to be the only young defender to join the Blues this summer with advanced talks underway to sign Boca Juniors' Aaron Anselmino and Renato Veiga of Basel.