Martin Odegaard has vowed that he and his Arsenal teammates will come back "even more motivated and hungry" to win silverware after their near miss in the Premier League title race last season.

The Gunners pushed Manchester City to the final day of the 2023-24 campaign, ending the season with their most wins in the Premier League era, a points tally bettered only by the 2003-04 Invincibles and their most goals scored in a league season for 71 years. Though that was a significant improvement on the previous year the end outcome was the same, Pep Guardiola's side crowned champions of England, Arsenal without major silverware since the summer of 2020.

Mikel Arteta and his squad were not ones to wallow even after the final whistle however. Last week CBS Sports revealed that a group of first team players had jetted off to Marbella for a pre-pre-season camp, one which Odegaard has joined as the Gunners bid to hit the ground running in 2024-25. Indeed, the club captain cited Arsenal's slow start out of the blocks as one of the factors that led to City pipping them at the post. This season he is determined to go one better.

"Last season was good but it wasn't good enough to win it," Odegaard told Morning Footy on CBS Sports Golazo Network. "We're going to come back even more motivated, even more hungry and push each other even harder to win it. I think it's going to be a big season."

Odegaard added that his sense of belief and desire to improve was shared across the club. He said: "That's one of our biggest strengths in the team, we're so connected and together. As a club, everything we do, we do together. With the supporters, we're working in the same direction.

"That's the key thing for us, doing a lot of the same things. Obviously we want to improve to make sure we win some titles as well but we had a great season, made some history. Small margins, small details, we can do better and push each other to win some trophies as well."

Young Arsenal squad gain experience

Arsenal's return to contention has been all the more impressive given the youth of Arteta's squad. An average starting age of 25 years and 158 days made them the third-youngest team in the Premier League last season, captained by a player who does not turn 26 until December. Despite their tender ages, the core is long since established (and is not expected to radically change this summer), with nine players at the club already having over 100 first team games to their name. Fitness notwithstanding, Bukayo Saka is likely to make his 250th appearance for the club this season. Should Arsenal go deep in Europe and the domestic cups, Odegaard get close to or even reach 200.

"It's a good group," said Odegaard, "a lot of young players growing together as a team and group. We're also experienced players though, experience isn't just about age it's about what you've been through and what you've done. If you look at our team there's a lot of players who have been through a lot at a young age.

"We all want the same thing, to be even better and to win trophies together. We're pushing everyone hard and it's a joy to be a part of it."

Odegaard makes for a natural leader of this young but experienced squad. Heralded as the next big thing when he was courted by a string of Europe's biggest clubs as a 16-year-old, the Norway international suffered setbacks at Real Madrid before eventually arriving at Arsenal, initially on loan, in 2021. Since then, he has established himself as one of the Premier League's outstanding talents as well as one of the most significant figures in the London Colney dressing room.

The 25-year-old may not have the reputation for thundering tackles and on field rollickings as Tony Adams or Patrick Vieira, but his leading by example has won him much admiration within the club and among supporters. It does, however, mean that someone else has to take responsibility for the half time hairdryer treatment.

"Mikel, he can do that every now and then. I'm maybe not the one who's shouting the most and all those things, but I think it's important to tell people when it's not good enough and to tell them when it's good. For me the main thing is to do what's right for the team and help the players around me get the best out of everyone. There's many ways to do that, I'm just trying to do it my way."

Arsenal's preparations for 2024-25 may be ongoing in Marbella right now but they will pick up further in July as they travel to the United States. On July 24 and 27 they will face Bournemouth and Manchester United in Los Angeles, three days later they will take to the field in Philadelphia against Liverpool.

"We're really excited," said Odegaard. "It's always amazing to travel out there and see all the supporters, to feel that [support] from different parts of the world. It's always a little surprising when you travel so far and see the massive support we have."