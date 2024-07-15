They may not have been the recruits who helped get Arsenal across the line in the 2022-23 season, but the signings of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard have proven to be exemplary additions for Mikel Arteta's side in the 18 months since their arrival. So much, in fact, that they are just the sort of player profiles who, according to CBS Sports sources, the Gunners are zeroing in on as they look to strengthen their squad for another Premier League push this summer.

In past summers Arsenal have looked to pick up the transformative figures who can be tentpoles in Arteta's starting XI, whether that be club record signing Declan Rice, or the forward who "changed [their] world", former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. Those players and many others have rapidly raised the standards at the Emirates Stadium, such that the pool of players who could do the same again this summer is altogether limited.

Instead, sources close to Arsenal expect a summer where the profile of new recruits is more akin to Jorginho and Trossard, two more experienced additions who arrived at a later stage of their career then sporting director Edu typically looks to recruit. Both have proven to be shrewd additions even if they arrived with little resale value. They offered Mikel Arteta experience and quality off the bench, according to CBS Sports sources it is a squad deeper in quality that is Arsenal's immediate priority now.

Trossard was his side's third highest scorer in the Premier League last season, and after sparky cameos off the bench ultimately supplanted Gabriel Martinelli in the XI by the end of the season. In several crucial games around the turn of the year, most notably a 3-1 win over Liverpool, Jorginho was Arsenal's best player even while playing through injury. Both are no less valued for their contributions off the pitch as on it.

It is in the context of these veterans' value that Arsenal's interest in Mikel Merino should be assessed. CBS Sports sources have confirmed that the Gunners are admirers of the Real Sociedad midfielder though his involvement in Spain's win at Euro 2024 means that has not crystallised into definitive contact between the two clubs.

Arsenal kept a close eye on La Real, former club of captain Martin Odegaard, last season and have held an interest in midfielder Martin Zubimendi and left winger Ander Barrenetxea. Merino represents an opportunity in the market. The former Newcastle midfielder is into the final year of his contract, much as Jorginho and Trossard were, and would be available at the sort of fee that would not preclude further investment in midfield.

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori also fits the vision of deepening out the roster. Arsenal remain locked in talks with the Serie A side, who value the 22-year-old at $54.6 million, with rival suitors having concluded that they are unlikely to beat the Gunners to the player's services. Bologna, however, are understood to be determined to hold out for as near to their asking price as possible before sanctioning a deal for the Italian international. Arsenal's best offer so far is understood to constitute around $43.7 million in guaranteed money.

Calafiori, who excelled in his brief involvement at Euro 2024, would arrive at the Emirates Stadium with ambitions of carving out a starting spot in the Premier League's best defense last season, but he would have to win a spot, possibly at left back, against stiff competition that would include Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and, with no serious interest having emerged for him at the time of writing, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Rounding out their roster in this fashion could leave Arsenal with the budget and squad space to go for a bigger swing should a top target emerge. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams would fit that sort of bill, though if Barcelona could make the money work they are viewed as a more likely destination for one of the stars of Euro 2024.

Deepening Arsenal's roster also means clearing out players on the fringes who Arteta is unlikely to turn to. Nuno Tavares has departed on loan to Lazio with an obligation to turn the deal permanent next summer for $9 million, subject to "sporting conditions." Sambi Lokonga has made a temporary switch to Sevilla, who have a purchase option at $13 million.

Fulham, meanwhile, are expected to press ahead with their interest in Emile Smith Rowe in the coming days with the 23 year old believed to be open to a move across London. Reiss Nelson also favors a move away from the club; both he and Arsenal favor a permanent deal amid interest from long term admirers Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton.

Should these many deals be executed then Arsenal may still kick off their Premier League opener looking very similar to the side who came so close to the title last season. The defining changes to their roster this season may yet be those on the bench, giving Arteta a strength in depth that allows him to compete for domestic glory and the Champions League.