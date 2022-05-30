Two NWSL teams at opposite ends of the table will go head-to-head on Monday when Racing Louisville FC takes on the Kansas City Current. Kansas City is currently 11th in the NWSL standing having collected just one point in five games, while Louisville is third with eight points in its first five games. But it's early in the season and both clubs are still trying to establish an identity and a playing style that can carry them into the postseason. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Louisville Racing vs. Kansas City Current is set for 3 p.m. ET. from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current date: Monday, May 30

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current time: 3 p.m. ET

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville

For Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current, Sutton is picking Racing Louisville to continue its four-match unbeaten streak with a win. Jessica McDonald delivered an assist during Racing Louisville's 1-0 win over Gotham FC last week to become the all-time assist leader in NWSL history. Her steady supply has been critical in the club's success as they sit third in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has been shut out in four of the five games that it's played last week. Keeper Adrianna Franch made eight saves against the OL Reign on Wednesday but a toothless attack led to a 1-0 defeat. Both of Kansas City's two goals this season came in a 2-2 draw against Orlando and the season is likely to continue to be a struggle until the club can begin to mount an attack.

