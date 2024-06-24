Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Kansas City Current +1 It's one thing to put up a lopsided scoreline against a bottom-feeder team, it's another thing entirely to make another playoff contender look mediocre at home. The Current did just that on the road against Portland with four goals by three different players.

2. Orlando Pride -1 All week the Pride viewed going up against last-place Utah as an opportunity to dominate. That's what good, competitive, teams do. They put on a six-goal clinic and Marta and Barbra Banda had brilliant performances while having fun. A truly lethal combo.

3. Washington Spirit +1 The Spirit welcomed Jonatan Giraldez as new head coach this week and gave interim manager Adrian Gonzalez one more victory before he pivots to being a full-time assistant with a big win against the reigning NWSL Champions Gotham with the rookies playing key roles. A goal by Courtney Brown and an assist by Croix Bethune keep Bethune on her history-making rookie season with nine assists.

4. NJ/NY Gotham FC -1 Had their nine game unbeaten streak snapped at home and the coaching staff will have to manage the loss of Yazmeen Ryan after picking up a second yellow. She'll miss next week's match due to a red card suspension, but depth on the roster should be enough for Gotham to regroup and bounce back.

5. Portland Thorns FC -- Despite having Sophia Smith back in the lineup after a red card suspension, the group looked clueless at home against Kansas City this week. Giving up three goals in the opening half is hardly a recipe for winning.



6. North Carolina Courage -- They finally broke a scoring drought and managed to put up multiple goals this week. After six games with one goal, the squad had three different players connect against Chicago. Now they'll need to figure out how to stay consistent as the season grinds on.

7. Racing Louisville FC +1 This team is keeping their reputation up as a threat on set pieces, and as a squad that will scrap and scrape for a draw. Points will be more scarce as the season rolls on, but can Louisville be a team that spoils things for others, not themselves? We'll see.

8. San Diego Wave FC -1 Haven't had a win since May and the 2023 NWSL Shield winners have been in midtable hell ever since. Not a team that strikes fear in opponents and feels a long way from where they were a year ago.

9. Chicago Red Stars -- Winless in five matches now and Mallory Swanson is officially living on an island. She's skilled enough to make magic and get on the scoreboard, and Alyssa Naeher is back putting up big saves, but this team continues to take a dive into the second half of the season.

10. Angel City FC -- Had a match heavy week with a lot of travel. A draw, win, and then a loss. Each game showed the relentless efforts of Sydney Leroux, and the progression of Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, but the group hasn't done enough to separate themselves as a grey area playoff bubble team.

11. Bay FC +1 The Bay's attack has too much attacking talent for one goal over the last two games. It was enough this week against Angel City, but the second half of the season will only get tougher.

12. Houston Dash -1 Seems like every week we can't stop saying enough good things about goalkeeper Jane Campbell. They will have a good chance for results because of their reigning goalkeeper of the year, but they're scoreless in their last three games, and winless because of it.

13. Seattle Reign FC -- Can a bad season get worse? Maybe. The group dropped points when they conceded a stoppage time goal off a free kick, and maybe that's the long bad vibes chasing them, but maybe an influx of a new attacking talent could help?