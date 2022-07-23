Clubs are constantly working on upgrades to the squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper offseason adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.

Juventus win the Bremer race

Juventus have finally won the race to sign Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from Torino. After the Bianconeri agreed to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich for around €80 million, adds-on included, they focused on signing Bremer for €47 million, add-ons included, as a replacement. Inter wanted the center-back as well and had been working on signing him for several months, but the de Ligt transfer accelerated the move to Juventus, and the Bianconeri could use that financial boost to help offer more money to Urbano Cairo, the owner of Torino. Inter offered up to €30 million also including young talent Nicolò Casale in the deal, but Torino opted to accept the Juventus bid on Tuesday and the player underwent the medicals with his new club on Wednesday. Bremer will play alongside the new captain of the club, Leonardo Bonucci.

Dybala signs for AS Roma

One of the transfer sagas of the summer finally reached its conclusion on Monday as Argentine free agent Paulo Dybala agreed to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on a three-year deal that will keep him in the capital of Italy until summer 2025. Dybala will wear the No. 21 jersey, the same he used to wear at Palermo and at Juventus before taking the No. 10. After Inter Milan held talks with the player's camp last month, the Argentinian striker couldn't wait anymore to decide his future and AS Roma jumped in the race. Talks accelerated in the past week as the club submitted a three-year offer to Dybala's agent for approximately €6 million net, per year, add-ons included. Dybala underwent medical tests as a new AS Roma player in Portugal, where he flew on Monday morning on the private jet of the American club owner Dan Friedkin and on Wednesday he was announced as the new signing of the club.

Napoli have found Kalidou Koulibaly's replacement

Napoli have been working to find the replacement of Kalidou Kouliably, who was announced as a new Chelsea player last week. The club has already announced the transfer of Leo Skiri Ostigard from Brighton, but Luciano Spalletti's side is also determined to sign Fenerbahce's defender Kim Min-Jae and talks have accelerated recently to finalize the last details of the contract. Rennes were also in talks to sign the player, but Napoli have now reached an agreement and will pay the €19.5 million release clause to the Turkish club. Napoli are also working to sign Hellas Verona's striker Giovanni Simeone as Victor Osimhen's backup, while Andrea Petagna is in talks with AC Monza.

The rest of the pack

AC Milan are getting closer to signing Charles De Ketelaere after the player opted to wait for the Italian side. On Wednesday the club's sport director, Paolo Maldini flew to Belgium to meet with Club Brugge and submit an official bid to seal the deal, but there is still some distance between the sides. Milan are confident they can reach a final agreement at the beginning of next week. Personal terms were already agreed between de Ketelaere and AC Milan over the past few days.

Atalanta have opened talks with Arsenal for the loan of Nuno Tavares, while West Ham and Sassuolo have reached an agreement for the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca for €36 million plus €6 million in add-ons. Details on personal terms will be finalized over the weekend before the player flies to England for his medical.

Speaking of medicals, on Monday Nahuel Molina will travel to Spain to undergo his with Atletico Madrid, his new club. Udinese will receive around €12 million plus the transfer of Nehuen Perez who played for Udinese last season on loan. Molina will sign a five-year deal with the Spanish side.

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Dodo, while former Fiorentina striker Krzysztof Piatek is in talks to become a new Salernitana player from Hertha Berlin. Salernitana are also working on permanently signing Federico Bonazzoli from Sampdoria, one of the main characters of last season's incredible comeback.