Inter have won the 2023-24 Serie A title after an incredible season. The team coached by Simone Inzaghi has secured its 20th Serie A title, the second-most of any in Italy, behind only Juventus. The Nerazzurri lead the league from wire to wire and deserved to win locking up the historic Scudetto in a season where they absolutely demolished the competition.

By winning the 2023-24 title, Inter win the 20th Scudetto in their history, the so-called second star. In Italian soccer, teams that win at least ten Serie A titles can sew one star on their jerseys, twenty gets you two, and so on . Inter, from next season, can officially show their second star on the official jersey and logo. The Nerazzurri become the second Italian team, after Juventus and their 36 Serie A titles, to be entitled to it.

This is also the first Scudetto for manager Simone Inzaghi, who finally made his dream true. Inzaghi joined Inter in the summer of 2021 to replace Antonio Conte, only a few days after the Nerazzurri won their 19th title. The club was forced to make some changes over the years but Inzaghi kept the club competitive since the beginning, winning the Coppa Italia twice, and the Supercoppa Italiana three times in his first two seasons in charge. After reaching the 2022-23 Champions League final which Inter lost 1-0 to Manchester City, the club and Inzaghi himself started this season with a clear target of winning the championship.

After losing the 2021-22 Scudetto on the last matchday of the season, and then a disappointing Serie A campaign the following season where Inter ended up third behind Napoli and Lazio, Inzaghi has now finally clinched the Serie A title in his third season at the club, becoming also the third manager in the history of the club in terms of total titles won (6). Only Roberto Mancini and Helenio Herrera (7) have more than him up to now.

The club worked over the years to create a solid group inside the dressing room, but it's one that was also changed throughout the years as the club needed to sell players over the past two years due to their financial situation. Despite losing players such as Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko, Milan Skriniar or Andre Onana, to name the most relevant ones, Inter were able to keep the level of the roster high and were able to compete in Italy and also in Europe in the past three seasons. Players such as Lautaro Martinez, who this season also became the captain of the club, or Hakan Calhanoglu, were able to step up and drive the others to the glory this season.

Let's now take a look at the championships per club in the Italian Serie A:

Italian Serie A Championships