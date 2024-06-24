Juventus and Aston Villa are finalizing the last details of a deal that will see Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz moving to the Italian Serie A, while the English side will sign both Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling Jr as part of the swap deal between the two clubs. This move was originally reported to possibly include United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie, but then the American international was ultimately left out of the negotiations, here's why.

Douglas Luiz was the driving factor behind the deal for Juventus and will join the Bianconeri for €50 million and will likely become one of the key players for the future roster of the team coached by Thiago Motta, who will start his new coaching adventure at the Italian giants after joining from Bologna. At the same time, both Barrenechea and Iling Jr were priced at €22 million and Juventus will keep a 10% sell-on clause on both players for the future.

McKennie, who was meant to be part of the deal with Iling Jr and Douglas Luiz, was left out because he couldn't find an agreement with both Aston Villa and Juventus on his salary. In particular, as multiple reports suggested, the player was demanding a fee from the Bianconeri to leave the Italian club despite his current deal with Juventus will expiring in the summer 2025.

As both parties couldn't agree on a fee, Juventus decided to adjust the move, including Iling Jr in the swap deal, which Villa agreed to, but this leaves the future of McKennie, who is still discussing his future at the club, unclear. The USMNT midfielder became a crucial player under Massimiliano Allegri over the past season, and while talks on a potential new deal seemed concrete, it looks now unlikely he will stay at Juventus after the summer. As things stand, the future of McKennie is now is doubt and there are increasing chances he will leave the Bianconeri during this summer transfer window.