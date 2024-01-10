On Wednesday, AC Milan will host Atalanta at San Siro for the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri managed to beat Cagliari in Milan last week and Gian Piero Gasperini's side won 3-1 against Sassuolo in Bergamo. After Bologna knocked out Inter in December in the round of 16 of the competition, AC Milan have a great chance to win the Coppa Italia for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 10 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 10 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +109; Draw +230; Atalanta +240

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli is likely to play with most of the starters against Atalanta. Matteo Gabbia, who is back from the Villarreal loan, will be starting at center back while Christian Pulisic will also likely start alongside Rafael Leao and Luka Jovic.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.

Atalanta: Gasperini's main doubt is the one of the former AC Milan man Charles De Ketelaere, who is not fully fit and might start from the bench if he doesn't recover on time before Wednesday. The rest of the team is quite predictable.

Potential Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.

Prediction

Despite Atalanta not being an easy opponent to face, AC Milan are now one of the leading candidates to win the competition. Pick: AC Milan 2, Atalanta 1.