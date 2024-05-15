Massimiliano Allegri wanted to leave Juventus with another trophy, and he did it. The Bianconeri won 1-0 against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico of Rome on Wednesday, claiming the 2023-24 Coppa Italia thanks to an early goal from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who scored the winning goal four minutes in. Another disappointment for Atalanta, who are yet to win a trophy since 1963 despite a great season. The Nerazzurri will have another chance in one week when Gian Piero Gasperini's team will face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final in Dublin.

For Juventus, it's the perfect way to end a season that became disappointing in the last part, considering that the Vecchia Signora only won one of its last 10 league games but also clinched Champions League qualification for the 2024-25 season. While the future of coach Allegri is already decided, the two sides will most likely part ways at the end of the season, the Italian manager can leave the club he coached again since the summer of 2021 with another trophy in the books.

Vlahovic, who finally won his first trophy since he joined Juventus, scored the deciding goal in the first minutes of the game, and the Italian giants were able to defend the result against one of the best Italian sides. The Bianconeri knocked out Salernitana and Frosinone before eliminating Lazio in the semifinals. For Atalanta, on the other hand, it was also disappointing due to the injury of team captain Marten De Roon, who is also set to miss the Europa League final that will take place in seven days against Leverkusen.

For Atalanta, a trophy would have meant a lot, considering that the Nerazzurri still have et to win a trophy despite the great results achieved under the Gasperini era. Allegri and Juventus, celebrate again for the first time since he made his comeback in the summer of 2021. This is the 15th Coppa Italia trophy for the Bianconeri, and most likely the last one for coach Allegri at the club. A good way to say goodbye to the team and the fans.