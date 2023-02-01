After losing the last Serie A game against Monza at home, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus are back to play Coppa Italia soccer and will face Lazio on Thursday for the cup's quarterfinals. Despite his first appearance on the bench since the new season started, Paul Pogba won't be available after suffering a minor injury. Here's what you need to know:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus +101; Draw +225; Lazio +270 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Lazio are enjoying an unbeaten four-match run in Serie A that has taken the Roman side level in third place with Milan in the standings.



And like the Bianconeri, who defeated Monza 2-1, the Biancocelesti progressed to the quarterfinals with the slimmest of margins, 1-0 against Bologna. The game's only goal was scored by Felipe Anderson.



Lazio return to the Allianz Stadium after their visit in mid-November in the match that wrapped up the domestic action before the break for the World Cup in Qatar. Juventus ran out 3-0 winners on Serie A Matchday 15 fixture. In the cup, however, little separates the teams with Juventus winning nine of the 24 clashes, while Lazio have won eight.

Juventus need to be competitive in the Coppa Italia this season, as it can be their chance to qualify for European competition next season since they face a 15-point deduction in the Serie A table. Pick: Juventus 1, Lazio 0.