Juventus and Inter Milan face each other again in the last chapter of this year's Coppa Italia. The two sides have already played against each other three times this season, including the Supercoppa Italiana final on January 12, when Inter Milan won at the last minute thanks to a goal scored from Alexis Sanchez. No two teams have played more than Juventus and Inter Milan in this tournament. They've face each other 33 times before Wednesday's final. The Bianconeri have won 15 times against the Nerazzurri (D8, L10); however, five of the last 10 matches between the two teams in this competition ended in a draw, accompanied by two Juventus wins and three Inter Milan draws.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, May 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Milan, Italy

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

Team news

Juventus: As announced by coach Massimiliano Allegri during the pre-match press conference, Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala will start the final against Inter Milan. It will be one of his last matches for Bianconeri and reports suggest that he might become Inter Milan's newest star this summer when he will be out of contract. Juventus are the team that has reached the Coppa Italia Final the most times (21, including this one) and in general have won the competition the most times (14), including in 2021/22. The Bianconeri have reached the Final seven times in the last eight seasons (the only exception in 2018/2019) and in five of these they have won the trophy.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi will try to win his second trophy since he became an Inter Milan manager after he won the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus last January. Juventus could become the first team against which Simone Inzaghi records 10 defeats as a manager in all competitions. However, since his debut for Lazio in April 2016 he has won six times against the Bianconeri in all competitions, at least twice as many as any other manager. Inter have kept clean sheets in four of their last five Coppa Italia matches, including all their last three. The last time they collected more clean sheets in a row in the competition was between November 2006 and February 2007 (six).

Prediction

It's very likely that it will be a tactical match with both teams being very careful to defend well and avoid chances as much as possible. PICK: Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0