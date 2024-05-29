Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves avoided getting swept by the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a Game 4 win on Tuesday and will now head back to Minnesota. But, before going home, Edwards made a promise to win Game 5 and return to Texas for Game 6 with a notable Dallas fan: Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was in the building wearing a Luka Doncic jersey, which ironically he paired with some Adidas AE1s -- Edwards' signature shoes. This did not go unnoticed by the Timberwolves star, who approached Parsons in the hallway after the game.

"What am I supposed to say? I'm supposed to say we are going to lose Game 5? No, I'll never say that," Edwards told reporters before leaving his postgame press conference.

"Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1's and I told him, he wear a size 14, I'll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6. That's what I told him."

This is not the first time Edwards promises to come back to an opponents' arena. He did the same thing during the Western Conference semifinals when the Nuggets had taken a 3-2 lead after Game 5 in Denver. At that point, Edwards was still confident his team would get the job done and told the locker room staffers at Ball Arena that he would see them again for Game 7. Edwards delivered on his promise, and now he is hoping to do the same thing in this series.

Despite the 3-1 deficit, the Timberwolves have actually played a very close series with none of their losses being in double digits. But no team has ever fully come back from a 3-0 deficit in the history of the NBA playoffs to win a series.

The Timberwolves will host the Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. A potential Game 6 in Dallas would be on Saturday.