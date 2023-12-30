As Milan looked to keep hold of a Champions League spot in Serie A but they needed a hero to step up as they struggled to convert their chances against Sassuolo on Saturday. The giants took 20 shots but only put two on target in a 1-0 victory with American Christian Pulisic getting the winner. The American scored his sixth goal of the season to lift his team into third place.

During an excellent team move from Milan, Sassuolo made a mistake missing an interception that led to Pulisic getting the ball in the box. With how clinical he has been in front of net, Pulisc capped off his 10th goal contribution in Serie A play since joining Milan during the summer. Take a look:

Along with Yunus Musah, Pulisic has become a critical part of Milan's play as Americans are shining at the San Siro. Due to Inter's dominance and a nine-point lead, a title charge may be unlikely for Milan but showing growth under Stefano Pioli will go a long way. Milan are now undefeated in their last three Serie A matches and will resume European play in February versus Rennes as they have dropped down to Europa League, a competition in which Milan have a strong enough side to win silverware.

To win Europa Leauge, Pioli will need more from Pulisic, but the American has certainly lived up to the hype in Northern Italy so far.