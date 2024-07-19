Alvaro Morata is back in the Italian Serie A as he's joined AC Milan after the Spanish striker completed medical tests on Wednesday. The veteran signed a deal valid until the summer of 2028, moving to AC Milan after the Italian giants paid a $14.2 million release clause to Atletico de Madrid.

AC Milan announced the signing of Morata on Friday.

"AC Milan is proud to announce the signing of Álvaro Borja Morata Martín from Club Atlético de Madrid. Captain of the Spanish national team, with which he recently won the European Championship, Morata has signed with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year. He has chosen to wear the number 7."

AC Milan needed a striker after former player Olivier Giroud left the club in the summer as he moved to LAFC. The Rossoneri wanted to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna but the parties didn't agree on the deal due to the commission of the player's camp and later joined Manchester United after the Red Devils paid the release clause and signed the Dutch striker.

After completing the medicals in Madrid a few hours after the celebrations for the UEFA Euro 2024 win with Spain, Morata spoke to Sky Italy.

"I was convinced by the trust of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the team, the coach. I can't wait to start. Now I'm going on vacation because I have to be with my family who helped me so much, otherwise I would train tomorrow. Serie A treated me with incredible respect and I can't wait to go on holiday to Italy and train with the team and get back to Serie A."

Morata became the option number one later during the summer, as he's an experienced striker who already played in Serie A with Juventus from 2014-2016 and later from 2020-2022, before moving to Atletico de Madrid, where he played over the past two years, scoring 58 goals in 155 games in all competitions.

Over his career in Italy, Morata already won two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana and he's the player new coach Paulo Fonseca demanded. Morata will play alongside Rafael Leao and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic and will lead the attacking line of the Rossoneri for the upcoming new season.