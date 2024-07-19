CBS Sports and Serie A announced a new multiyear media rights agreement on Friday, ensuring that CBS Sports continues as the exclusive U.S English-language rightsholder of every Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana match.

Paramount+ will air more than 400 games a season as part of the deal, including all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches and all Supercoppa Italiana matches. This deal also marks the widest distribution ever of Serie A matches on American television, with select match to air on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Serie A is the home of several U.S. men's national team players, chief among them Christian Pulisic. The USMNT's captain enjoyed a career-best campaign in his first season with AC Milan in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals in 38 league games. He is also teammates with Yunus Musah at both the club and country levels, while Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie are currently on the books at Juventus. Venezia also return to Italy's top flight after a two-year absence with a squad that features Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessman, who will compete for the U.S. at the Olympics this summer.

The Italian top division is also the home of Inter, who have won the league for the last two seasons running and coupled their 2022-23 triumph with a run to the UEFA Champions League final. One of Inter's standouts includes Lautaro Martinez, who won last season's golden boot with 24 goals and followed that up by winning the Copa America this summer with Argentina where he was also top scorer.

CBS Sports first began to air Serie A matches for the 2021-22 season. The upcoming Serie A season begins Aug. 17.

Matchday 1 schedule

All times U.S./Eastern. TV listings to be announced at a later date.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Genoa vs. Inter, 12:30 p.m.

Parma vs. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m.

Milan vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m.

Empoli vs. Monza, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Bologna vs. Udinese, 12:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli, 12:30 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.

Lazio vs. Venezia, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 19

Lecce vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m.

Juventus vs. Como, 2:45 p.m.