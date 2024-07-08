While the transfer season is just hitting it's summer peak, the rumors around the future of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen have persisted for months at this point. The Nigerian player signed a new deal with the Italian side back in December, valid until the summer 2026, but the rumors regarding his possible departure didn't stop, and if possible even increased.

New Napoli manager Antonio Conte was also clear about the future of Osimhen when he was unveiled as the new coach of the club. "I know very well about the Osimhen situation. I know that there are agreements with the club, it's a totally different situation, which I'll witness. Then if you ask me about the player, he's a top player, but I can't get into any discussions about Osimhen because these are previous agreements."

Osimhen's new deal with Napoli from December, runs until the summer 2026, but both parties agreed to include a $143 million release clause in the new deal. The agreement between Osimhen and Napoli didn't really change the intentions of the player, but gave more time to both player and club to find a solution in the future, considering that without the extension Napoli were kind of forced to sell Osimhen in the summer 2024, with the fear of losing him as a free agent in 2025, when the previous deal expired.

Osimhen had some conflicts at Napoli in the past season, with former head coach Rudi Garcia and also with the club when Napoli mocked the striker on their TikTok profile. Osimhen had a negative season at Napoli, but so did the whole club, which ended up in tenth place, out of the European competitions next season but despite it all, he still managed to score 15 Serie A goals in 25 games played overall.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis decided to appoint Antonio Conte at the club to overturn the negative trend of the past season, after the Azzurri won the 2022-23 Scudetto under coach Luciano Spalletti. Napoli were not able to keep their momentum and it's now up to the former Juventus and Inter manager to turn things around. However, the same Conte said that he can't assure Osimhen will play for Napoli next season.

Back in January, Osimhen spoke to CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy about what his plans are for this summer and made clear he knows what he wants to do: "I think 60% of everyone are arguing, or the rumor is going around about me linked the Premier League. But...when you are one of the hottest striker in the globe, you play this type of thing. Of course, EPL is one of the biggest leagues in the whole world. Now I'm with Napoli, I signed a new contract, I'm enjoying my time there, going through it with the team."

"At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I've started, I've been the one taking my own decision and everything is working out well for me. Even though when I started it, it didn't go so well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take. So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I've already made."

While the rumours start to spread around who would be keen to sign him, Napoli have not received yet any information about a side willing to pay the release clause, as of now. Chelsea and PSG were rumoured among the candidates, as the English side are looking for a striker this summer, and the French giants still have to replace Kylian Mbappe. Chelsea might also include Romelu Lukaku in the deal, as per multiple reports, considering that Conte would be interested to work again with his former Inter player and Chelsea need to find a solution for the Belgian striker as soon as possible after his loan at AS Roma ended.