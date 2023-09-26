Victor Osimhen's agent says the striker is considering taking action against his club Napoli as a result of being mocked on social media on the Serie A champions' TikTok account. The post, published on Tuesday, targeted the Nigerian striker, mocking his penalty-taking skills, as the relationship between the player and the side has been under increased scrutiny as of late.

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable," his agent, Roberto Calenda, said on his social media. "A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Here's the video posted by the club's social media account on Tuesday:

The story of the club and player's issues came to light after the player argued with his coach Rudi Garcia after he was subbed off against Bologna on Sunday. The Nigerian striker faced Garcia while he was going to the bench and told him directly that he should have tried to play with two central strikers, pointing at him with two fingers. It was a clear message to the world that the Napoli dressing room is not as solid as the past season when they won the Scudetto. The player apologized to the coach and the other players, but this is a signal that there is something that needs to be fixed very soon.

However, on Tuesday, Napoli's TikTok account posted the video which has turned up the lights on the situation, an already delicate one that might affect the negotiations over a new contract with the current agreement expiring in the summer of 2025.

On the same day, the owner of the club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, and Napoli were investigated for false accounting regarding the deal that brought Osimhen to Napoli in 2020. The investigation was over allegations that the transfer fees that included multiple players in the deal were artificially inflated to boost capital gains.

"Aside from the technicalities, we want to inform the fans what is happening and reassure them," Napoli's lawyer Mattia Grassani told Radio CRC on Tuesday.

"Napoli have already been judged on this matter with two different levels of the justice system that cleared the club and directors, finding no irregularities. Napoli is the only club where the prosecutor did not ask for the judgment to be revoked, which then lead to Juventus having first a 15-point and then 10-point Serie A penalty. Consequently, if there is no new evidence in this investigation, the Osimhen issue can be considered concluded on a disciplinary level."

Despite the explanations, the story between Osimhen and Napoli is heating up day after day. Napoli will play on Wednesday against Udinese in a crucial game after the Azzurri struggled in the first five games of the season, grabbing just eight points.