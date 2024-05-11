Como are now officially promoted to the Italian Serie A, becoming the second team of the Serie B after Parma to make it to the first division next season. Como are a special team, located in one of the most beautiful areas of Northern Italy, next to Lake Como. The last time Como participated in Serie A was back in 2003, and after that, the team experienced three consecutive relegations and went bankrupt as well.

In 2019, the Indonesian Djarum Group acquired Como, with soccer legends Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry becoming minority shareholders at the club. In the summer of 2022, Fabregas joined Como and played there for his last season as a professional soccer player before retiring and starting his coaching career. In November 2023, he took charge of the team as caretaker coach despite not having a UEFA license.

For this reason, despite the good results, Como appointed Welshman Osian Roberts as the interim head coach to lead the team until the end of the season, but Fabregas remained on the coaching staff and, in reality, he was the one in charge of the first team. Under him, Como had 15 wins, six draws, and four losses in 25 Serie B matches.

Former Chelsea player Dennis Wise joined the club as well where he became the CEO, and following promotions in 2019 and 2021, the former Chelsea captain said,"People now know it's not just a lake and that's what I wanted to do. In time, more people will know that this is a football club. And it's not just a place where George Clooney goes."

After 21 years, Como fans can now see their team playing again in the Italian first division with a new attitude and new expectations.