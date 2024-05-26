The 2023-24 Serie A season has come to an end and it was an historical one as it saw four American internationals playing in the Italian league for the first time: Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic for AC Milan and Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah playing for Juventus. Pulisic was one of the best players of the whole league, while the others had some ups and downs. Let's take a look at their seasons and grade their performances:

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

The American midfielder arrived at AC Milan in the summer from Valencia with some doubts about where he could play and perform best. Coach Stefano Pioli played him in different roles, as midfielder but also as right back when needed but he never really became a regular starter, especially in the second part of the season. Musah played 40 games overall and provided two assists but the expectations were higher than what he actually delivered in his first Serie A season. Next season, under a new coach, the hope is that he will play more in his natural position of midfielder.

Grade: C+

Timothy Weah, Juventus

Weah had a similar season to Musah. He arrived in the summer of 2023 from Lille with many expectations but then was not able to become a starter under coach Massimiliano Allegri over course of the season. For sure, the great impact of USMNT teammate Weston McKennie had some consequences also on his minutes played, as McKennie played occasionally on the right wing especially in the first part of the season. Weah scored one goal, provided two assists and played 35 games overall between the league and the Coppa Italia. Next season, under Thiago Motta, he should be much more involved as Juventus will also be back to playing Champions League soccer.

Grade: B-

Weston McKennie, Juventus

It was a surprising and good season for McKennie, who came back last summer from a loan to Leeds United. Game after game, McKennie became a crucial player for coach Allegri and played in multiple positions of the midfield and also as winger. Not many could expect him to become such an important figure for this team, considering that last summer his name was in the list of the players that could leave the club. Allegri trusted him a lot, and step by step he gained again the trust of everyone else, becoming one of the best players of a Juventus that this season ended with Coppa Italia glory against Atalanta on May 15.

Grade: A-

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

By far the best USMNT player of the season. At the end, Pulisic scored 15 goals and had 11 assists and played 50 games in all competitions with AC Milan. When he arrived at AC Milan in the summer of 2023, there were some questions regarding his involvement in the team, since Samuel Chukwueze was expected to be the starter on the right attacking wing, and Pulisic could become an option to replace Rafael Leao or Chukwueze himself in the rotations of the manager. Even if the Rossoneri ended up the season without winning a trophy, we can consider Pulisic's season as a success and he will definitely be one of the key players for the club also next season.

Grade: A