Juventus have sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri. The decision was expected, but the timing was definitely surprising as the club won the Coppa Italia on Wednesday after beating Atalanta 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico of Rome. The news arrived after the 56-year-old won his fifth Coppa Italia, most for any manager in the history of the tournament. However, Juventus decided to part ways with Allegri after some episodes that happened after the Atalanta game, according the multiple reports.

Juventus released the following statement.

"Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his role as coach of the men's first team. The dismissal follows certain behaviors during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and with what those who represent it must behave. A period of collaboration ends, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended after the last 3 seasons together with the Coppa Italia Final. The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects."

Allegri was spotted during the Coppa Italia celebrations having a verbal altercation with Juventus sport director Cristiano Giuntoli, despite denying the allegations during the post-game interview to Mediaset. According to Italian agency LaPresse, Allegri also lashed out at a federal prosecutor and kicked out, irreparably damaging lights on a set. Juventus then inquired about reimbursement for the damages, according to the same agency.

On top of this, Italian newspaper Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago accused Allegri of confronting him as well.

"After the game, Allegri told me: you're a shitty director! Write the truth in your newspaper, not what the club tells you. Look, I know where to come and get you. I know where to wait for you. I'll come and rip off both your ears. I'll come and hit you in the face. Write the truth in your newspaper." Allegri denied the allegations in a statement on Thursday.

Allegri coached Juventus from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2021 to 2024. Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, one of the masterminds behind the first Super League project in 2021, was the one that in that summer called Allegri back to the club, two years after his departure. Allegri became a more crucial figure for the club after signing a long term deal until 2025, with more power inside the club especially after former director Fabio Paratici left the club to sign with Tottenham. Allegri obtained what he wanted and ended up fourth in the league in his first season in charge, but things changed dramatically in November 2022 when the whole club's board resigned after Juventus went under scrutiny by prosecutors for false accounting and market manipulation.

With multiple off-the pitch scandals, Juventus qualified for European competition again in his second season at the club despite a 10-point deduction on the table, but the club agreed with UEFA to not participate in their competition for one season. In his third and last season at the club Juventus ended up again to qualify for the Champions League and won the Coppa Italia for the 15th time in their history.

Thiago Motta will most likely be the replacement starting from next season after the manager qualified with Bologna for the Champions League's group stages. Bologna will host Juventus for the second last matchday of the Serie A 2023-24 season on Monday,