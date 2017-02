De Los Santos was invited to Angels camp for spring training.

Although the 24-year-old has enjoyed some success at the upper levels of the minors, he has struggled when given the opportunity to pitch in the majors. In just 7.1 major league innings over parts of the past two seasons, De Los Santos has accumulated a 9.82 ERA with as many walks (5) as strikeouts (5). He will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Angels in 2017.