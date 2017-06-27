Grilli was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 20.2 innings of work with the Blue Jays this season. Grilli struggled in spring training and hit rock bottom when he allowed four home runs to the Yankees in early June, but could still see some interest as a veteran bullpen piece.